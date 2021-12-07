What happened? Katy Perry was caught like she’s never been seen before

USA.- Katy Perry He had already advanced it several months ago in the popular talent show where he participates as a jury: his life had changed after the maternity. An example of this is the radical change in habits that she has undergone in the last year and the priorities that also take on another role: she was recently captured in an impeccable look, but her choice of footwear caught the attention of more than one.

The Californian diva is in Paris, with her husband Orlando Bloom, with whom she was recently photographed wearing an Augustus dress, made of cotton, according to the specialized press. Although the piece has a perfect spring air for the occasion, it was the singer’s flats that seemed not to go with the rest of the outfit.

It is a shoe that we are used to seeing in Katy PerryBut until now she hadn’t worn it for one of the biggest fashion weeks in Paris. The footwear is a design of Manolo blahnik With a sale price of $ 752, it made more than one wonder if it was the right step to complete the look.

As with many people, you may Katy Perry You are in a stage where you prefer comfort over image because after all you must deal with raising little Daisy Dove and continue with your schedule of activities. At the beginning of the year, the “Firework” singer confessed to one of her fellow American Idol members that she no longer had time to shave her legs.

In one of the shows, the diva reacted to the performance of a piece by a contestant and since she liked her performance so much, she assured that the hairs on her legs had stood on end. As she said on that occasion, since she became the mother of the little baby, she has less time to pay attention to things that were previously essential for her.