what are they for and when are they worth it

For some it is one of the least useful features on a mobile phone, for others it is a must. We are talking about the possibility of inserting two SIM cards in the same device. Something that at first only came standard in terminals of Chinese origin but that it is increasingly common in “more conventional” brands, especially with the arrival of the eSIM.

The truth is that the operation of a Dual SIM terminal is really simple and serves to have as is logical two telephone lines in the same terminal and therefore two different numbers, with all the advantages that this entails.

But, Is a Dual SIM mobile essential today? As always, it depends. It depends on our use and our priorities. For many users they can be really useful but for others it can be a feature that is not going to take advantage of. And, as we always say, what is good for one may not be for another.

Avoid carrying two phones with you

The main advantage of having a Dual SIM phone is to avoid carrying two phones with you. Goodbye leaving the house with two terminals and goodbye having full pockets. In two words: PURE COMFORT.

It is also true that carrying a Dual SIM phone makes the battery drain somewhat faster, but it’s a lesser evil if we compare it with having a phone for everything.

One line for the personal and another for the professional

If you are self-employed, you have a business, your boss has given you a smartphone or you do not want to mix the personal with the professional, you will want to have a phone number for your friends and family, and a different one for clients or professional contacts.

A Dual SIM mobile allows us to have two different numbers on the same device, avoiding carrying two mobiles (see paragraph above) and being able to better manage our professional and personal relationships. As if that were not enough and when it is time to stop working, you only have to disconnect the professional line to stop receiving annoying calls after business hours.

Use the same app on multiple accounts

Another of the main reasons to use a Dual SIM device is to be able to use the same application with different accounts. Although most apps already allow you to register with different accounts or user names, some as important and popular as WhatsApp still do not allow it at the moment.

Solution? Have WhatsApp with our personal line and WhatsApp Business with the professional, a platform that can be key to boost your business, as it acts as a link between the seller -you- and the billions of users that WhatsApp currently has.

To be able to choose several operators

In the market there are a multitude of operator rates. Some offer more minutes, others more data, others are cheaper, others are more expensive … so choosing the one that best suits our needs is not always easy. Luckily, having a Dual SIM smartphone can come in handy.

In the sense that with one line we can choose a rate from an operator with many minutes of calls and the other from another operator with unlimited data (for example). In this way we can combine them and on many occasions save us a few euros.

For all this, having a Dual SIM phone can be quite interesting. Not only to differentiate a private profile from a professional one, but also to save a few euros in fees or directly to avoid having to carry two mobile phones always in tow.

