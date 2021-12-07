Well-being and longevity: growing sectors to help us live longer

In terms of wellness and longevity, we have seen tremendous growth in demand for services in the areas of nutrition, personal appearance, health, and physical performance.

These represent only a small part of the disproportionate growth of everything that in English is called “wellness“, that is to say “be and live well”. What is remarkable is that every day we turn more to “non-traditional medical” services (and often from our mobile device) to improve our health and personal well-being.

The Wellness market generated approximately US $ 1.5 trillion in revenue in 2020, and Andrea Zanon, advisor to global wellness companies, is convinced that the sector will continue to grow between 15% and 20% per year for the next several years. 5 years.

Andrea Zanon He also believes that the pandemic will continue to affect us and we will spend more on these types of services to take care of our mental well-being. For those interested in investing in the sector, Zanon recommends reading the mckinsey report. This report identifies some key trends in the wellness sector.

The growth of the wellness sector is taking place in both developed countries and less prosperous regions, where all stakeholders are willing to allocate part of their income to services and products to improve their health, quality of life and personal performance.

Importantly, the wellness market is becoming increasingly saturated, thus creating the need to be strategic about where and how companies invest in competitive products so that they have real impacts on user health.

On the consumer side, Andrea Zanon recommends always studying the medical results of each product and avoiding emotional purchases, “as there are many trending products that promise a lot and achieve little”.

Categories that will continue to grow strongly include anti-aging products, biohackers (brain performance enhancers), enhanced nutrition products, and meditation / yoga services.

These products and services are growing faster, also driven by the recent pandemic (and anxiety caused by it), as are perceived as the easiest and immediate way to achieve a better physical and mental shape.

Trends for 2022

Leading wellness-focused companies will invest heavily in these two emerging trends: ultra customization and the offer these services digitally.

First, the personalization of services is taking place at all economic levels of consumersBecause everyone expects a tailored service, and thanks to cheap technology, it is available anywhere in the world.

This includes offering training services, apps offering meditation, and offering personalized nutrition (often based on our DNA) with home delivery.

Second, the transition to digital consumption of wellness services is growing disproportionately, and according to Andrea Zanon, our mobile phones and wearable health devices (rings, bracelets and necklaces) will become the most affordable tools to collect data, monitor our level of health, improve our well-being and maximize our longevity goals.

Hands-on experience on high impact longevity products and services

To be practical, Zanon has taken an in-depth look at some of the companies and products that are having a positive impact on wellness and longevity, and recommends that we study these two products that he is using personally.

The first is a ring called Oura Ring. Oura, it is the preferred tool of famous biohackers like Dave Asprey. Thanks to its sensors, this ring tracks your health data 24 hours a day, monitoring vital signs such as heart rate, sleep quality, steps, menstrual cycle, and body temperature. Unlike other trackers, worn on the finger, sleek and more accurate than most.

The second revolutionary product is called MITOPURE ™. This is a supplemental nutrient that improves mitochondrial function (think of mitochondria as the power plant of your cells) by activating mitophagy, the process of cleaning the mitochondria itself.

It has been thoroughly evaluated and proven to be safe. What it essentially does is help supply Urolithin A. Urolithin A is a natural compound produced by intestinal bacteria in the colon from ellagitannins and ellagic acid, complex polyphenols abundant in foods such as pomegranate, strawberries, raspberries, and walnuts.

Many pre-clinical studies confirm that urolithin A protects us against aging and keeps muscles and brain stronger and more dynamic.

Both products have a high cost. But of everything Andrea Zanon has discussed, she says they appear to be the most promising products and technology.

Andrea Zanon, is an expert in Wellness, Sustainability and Impact Investments and throughout 2.022 he is organizing training for executives on the future of wellness and improving our performance