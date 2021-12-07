Violence, drugs, infidelity … the not so happy life of Will Smith

ANDThis story has everything: sex, drugs, violence, a torn childhood, heartbreak … And, to top it off, an unexpected protagonist. Will Smith, Hollywood paradigm of optimism, joy and good vibes has just confessed that the image he has been projecting for years was, in reality, a facade to cover his pain and his lack of self-esteem. Immersed in a frenzy of revelations – in his memoirs, in a documentary series and in various interviews – Smith has admitted that, at the age of nine, he saw his father beat his mother and that he has always felt guilty, “and cowardly.” he says, for not having done anything about it then.

“As a child, I always told myself that when I was old and strong, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill my father for what he did to my mother.”

A traumatic episode that, counts in Will, his newly published memoir has haunted him his entire life. “That moment in that room, more than any other in my life, has defined who I am. In everything I’ve done since – awards and accolades, spotlights, attention, characters, and laughter – there has been a subtle chain of apologies to my mother for not performing that day. What has come to be understood as ‘Will Smith’, the biggest movie star, is largely a construction, a character carefully crafted and honed to hide me from the world. To hide the coward.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker