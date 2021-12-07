Violence, drugs, infidelity … the not so happy life of Will Smith

ANDThis story has everything: sex, drugs, violence, a torn childhood, heartbreak … And, to top it off, an unexpected protagonist. Will Smith, Hollywood paradigm of optimism, joy and good vibes has just confessed that the image he has been projecting for years was, in reality, a facade to cover his pain and his lack of self-esteem. Immersed in a frenzy of revelations – in his memoirs, in a documentary series and in various interviews – Smith has admitted that, at the age of nine, he saw his father beat his mother and that he has always felt guilty, “and cowardly.” he says, for not having done anything about it then.

“As a child, I always told myself that when I was old and strong, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill my father for what he did to my mother.”



A traumatic episode that, counts in Will, his newly published memoir has haunted him his entire life. “That moment in that room, more than any other in my life, has defined who I am. In everything I’ve done since – awards and accolades, spotlights, attention, characters, and laughter – there has been a subtle chain of apologies to my mother for not performing that day. What has come to be understood as ‘Will Smith’, the biggest movie star, is largely a construction, a character carefully crafted and honed to hide me from the world. To hide the coward.

At 53, however, Smith has decided to face his ghosts bare-chested in a way that is as brutal as it is unheard of among celebrities. It does not, in fact, avoid any personal matter, however intimate or tortuous it may be. Kill his father, without going any further. The idea of ​​revenge, he says, has been around his head for years. “As a child, I always told myself that when I was old and strong, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill him.” He felt the desire recurring in his gut until, disabled by William Carroll Smith by terminal cancer, shortly before he died in 2016, his son saw the opportunity, felt the urge. “One night,” says Smith, “as I carefully carried him from his bedroom to the bathroom, a dark thought arose within me. The path between these two rooms goes through the top of the stairs. I stopped there and thought I could just push it off me easily. As the decades of hurt, anger, and resentment wore off, I shook my head and proceeded to carry him to the bathroom.

Five years later, everything seems to indicate that the actor has reached a certain balance on the memory of his father. “He was violent, but he was also in every play and recital he gave,” he admits. I was an alcoholic, but I was sober at the premieres of each of my films. He listened to every one of my records. He visited me in all the recording studios … That intense perfectionism with which he terrified us also led him to put food on our table every day. She kept four children fed, clothed and shod and found time to be with us.

These are words that Will Smith has taken a lifetime to speak. More than 40 years it has taken him to digest the great trauma of his childhood, to be able to identify the negative in his father without denying his entire life. “From that day on, I wanted to build an external life that could cover all that pain. This optimistic and happy image comes from a real lack of self-esteem and respect for myself ». Nothing in any case, that, seen with the perspective of time, the actor wishes to change. “Those traumas and the mental anguish that I had to overcome made me become the person I am today.”

That person who, for example, fell in love and created a family with two children with the actress Jada Pinkett, the other key figure in his life and, of course, in his confessions. Pinkett and Smith were married 24 years ago and maintained an idyllic relationship aura until, five years ago, it began to generate headlines when she declared that hers was not a conventional marriage. “Let’s forget the typical labels of husband, partner or whatever,” said Pinkett. Will and I are a family that will never go away. Let’s forget all that shit about what a relationship or marriage should be because I’m going to be by his side, whatever happens. He knows he can count on me forever. Point”. Soon after, Smith replied: “There is nothing in the world that she did that could spell the end of our relationship. He will have my support until he dies.

He kept his word, facing the gallery at least, when in 2020 Pinkett revealed that he had had an affair with rapper August Alsina five years earlier. “For me, that was years ago,” Smith said, taking the issue out of steam. Now return to the subject to tell us that his with Jada is, above all, balanced. “Our relationship has evolved,” he says. “Although at first it was monogamous, it is no longer so,” he stresses. “People believed that Jada was the only one who had other sexual relationships. But it is not like that, “he adds. “We have given each other trust and freedom. Marriage for us cannot be a prison. I do not recommend this path to anyone, “he says. “Living this freedom that we have agreed to and the unconditional support that we give each other is, for me, the highest definition of love,” he concludes.

“I desperately needed relief and resorted to wanton sex. I developed a psychosomatic reaction to orgasm: I would gag and sometimes vomit.”



Confidences like these have made of Will a meteor best seller in United States. The book, by the way, also includes details –432 pages give many revelations– of the famous marital fight, back in 2011, which precipitated their temporary separation. It happened at Will’s three-day party for Jada’s 40th birthday, an event he spent three years organizing. “He told me that this was an inordinate display of my ego,” recalls Smith. The celebration included activities such as golf, hiking, a hallway to an archway filled with photos of his wife, a family documentary that included audios of Jada’s late grandmother, and performances by her favorite artists with compositions specific to the occasion.

The celebration, however, did not go beyond the initial dinner. Mary J. Blige came out to sing to the desserts in surprise plan and, far from showing enthusiasm, after the performance, Jada told her that she had enough. Cancel everything else, he added. All sorts of niceties were yelled at until Smith gave him a definitive, “Okay, I’m leaving. I give up trying to make you happy. You do your thing that I will go to mine ». They did not opt, however, for divorce. They preferred to reevaluate their marriage.

Smith then traveled to Peru where a shaman introduced him to the “healing paths” of ayahuasca. In his memoirs he details the visions of those days, floating through the cosmos until he met “an invisible woman” who showed him the path to inner balance. I’m beautiful and I don’t need a blockbuster to feel good. I am beautiful and I don’t need a number one to feel worthy of love. I’m beautiful and I don’t need Jada or anyone to validate me, ”he repeated in his psychotropic delusions.

The finally temporary separation from Jada made the idea of ​​procuring a harem with 25 famous women flourish in his mind – and in other areas of his anatomy – that would include, among others, his colleague Halle Berry or the dancer Misty Copeland. He even shared the idea with a tantric sex consultant whom he turned to in his quest for enlightenment. «Those thoughts, because of my Christian upbringing, made me feel like I was in sin. But I cleared my mind, allowed myself to know that it’s okay to be who I am and to be who I am. I’m not a bad person for being married and thinking of Halle Berry. ” Back at Jada, with all that learning in her backpack, she and Will restarted their thing in new terms, less monogamous, let’s say.

“I wanted to build an external life that could cover all that pain. This optimistic and happy image comes from a real lack of self-esteem and respect for myself”



Promiscuity had actually been a part of her life before she met Jada. He gave himself to her after breaking up with Melanie Parker, the first love of his life, unfaithful to Smith while he was on tour. He, already then a successful rapper hardened in the suburbs of his native Philadelphia, extends in the following terms about it. “I desperately needed relief and turned to wild sex. I became a ghetto hyena. With every woman I met, I asked God that she be the one to love me and make my pain go away, but so many sexual relationships with so many women did not sit well with me. I developed a psychosomatic reaction to orgasm: I would gag and sometimes vomit. So there I was, miserable in the eyes of those girls, making my anguish more and more profound.

It took him a long time to find one who loved him – he married his first wife, a businesswoman named Sheree Zampino, at the age of 24 – and his life continued on its way to the void. Mistakes in life, you know, can become opportunities. In his case, a fraud of 2.8 million dollars to the Treasury for not paying his taxes during two lucrative years and a half in which he sold three million records. Millionaire was also the fine that the Treasury imposed on him. He tried, in vain, to pay for it with a new recording and had no choice but to sell it all: “My beautiful house, my four cars, my two motorcycles …”.

Fascinated by the project, Jones invited the ruined young rap star to a party at his mansion in December 1989. And there it all began. “Stevie Wonder was out there, Steven Spielberg had just left and I had no idea what was going on.” Right there, Jones put a script in his hands and, in front of that host of celebrities, stars and powerful figures in the industry, challenged him to audition. It took him barely ten minutes to get ready and rampage. “Everything was blurry, my head was spinning, but I got a standing ovation.” And a contract, by the way, that changed his life. Forbes Today he estimates his fortune at 45.5 million dollars.

In addition, thanks to that series he met, first, Zampino, with whom he was married for three years and had a son: Willard Christopher Smith III, alias Trey; and most of all, Jada Pinkett. He was 19 when he auditioned for The Prince of Bel Air. She was not chosen, but Smith noticed her. His marriage was shipwrecked, however, he did not call her until, on Valentine’s Day 1995, Zampino sent him the divorce papers. “I remember I signed, got out of there, and called Jada.” They were married two years later. The next Jaden was born and in 2000 came Willow. They worked with their father since they were children, participating without knowing it in that projection of happiness and optimism that their father has just uncovered in search of his own inner peace … Perhaps all this confessional frenzy will help him, finally, to find it.

Then he made one of the big decisions of his life: to borrow $ 10,000 from a friend of hers, a drug dealer without a prescription. And the play was round. “Thanks to that, I was able to move to Los Angeles and start my acting career.” A producer named Benny Medina – accused years later of attempted rape by an actor – offered him to star in The prince of Bel Air, based on his own upward mobility from a slum to the most luxurious part of the city. Smith didn’t have them all with him. After all, acting was not his thing. It was Quincy Jones, legend of American black music and television, the deciding factor.