Vin Diesel’s message to Michelle Rodríguez before the premiere of ‘Fast and Furious 9’

‘Fast and Furious’ It is about to release its ninth installment, which has become one of the most successful film sagas in recent decades. Film by film, the franchise has shown us the importance of ‘family’.

Just under a month to go for ‘Fast and Furious 9’ to hit theaters, and Vin Diesel He wanted to launch a message that has Michelle Rodríguez and himself as protagonists.

In ‘Fast and Furious’ Vin and Michelle have embodied the marriage formed by Dominic Toretto and Letty Ortiz. Both actors were at the dawn of the saga with Paul Walker, and the evolution of their characters has been notorious. But as Vin rightly states in this Instagram post, “we were always different … but we were true. Be true to yourself, always.”

In the image we can see Toretto and Letty Ortiz in an accomplice moment. The role of Michelle Rodriguez She returns in this new film as Toretto’s wife and Brian Marcos’ adoptive mother. At some point, his character was separated from everyone due to temporary amnesia. However, later he regained his memory and would join the others for this new adventure.

And Vin returns as Toretto, who was during the first films the leader of a gang that was dedicated to street racing, but his desire for power led him to put himself and his entire family in danger. Now, he lives with Letty and her son, and during ‘Fast and Furious 9¡ he will reunite the team for a recent conflict where his dangerous brother Jacob (John Cena) will have a lot to do with it.

What will ‘Fast and Furious 9’ be about?

This is what the official synopsis tells. Things change, and now Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is a father and his priority is to protect his son Brian. Toretto leads a quiet life away from the world, together with his son and his partner Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). Of course, it doesn’t matter how fast you are, that no one escapes from your past, and Dom has just caught up with him. This top-notch driver, master of theft and murderer, this time will have to face Jacob (John Cena), his own brother. And, there is nothing more dangerous than a family that hates each other.

