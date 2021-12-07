Vin Diesel, between nostalgia and success about to close in 2021.

When you think of Vin Diesel the man of action surely comes to mind and few know his more sentimental side.

The career of

Vin Diesel

is marked by movies full of drama, action and speed mostly, but when we see him outside of his role as that rude boy, it is impressive to believe that he also lives inside a vulnerable man; and it is precisely this part that has greatly moved the public, who have followed his career step by step.

As it happened a few days ago, where Vin opened his heart , like several celebrities, showed his most sentimental side Through a post on his social networks, which was fully applauded by netizens and even caused several to draw tears for what he shared.

It is evident that very few had seen

Mark Sinclair Vincent



-your real name-

So nostalgic, but here we tell you exactly what happened to this actor.

It turns out that in the midst of all the success he has achieved, there were several moments that marked him in 2021 and made his audience fall in love with him even more, especially because of the level of person he has proven to be.

Vin Diesel, the man of action is also vulnerable

One of these actions that his fans around the world got too excited about was what he did last October. And it is that on these dates it took place the wedding of Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, who married Louis Thornton-Allan.

Yes, Meadow could not leave out of this important ceremony Vin Diesel (a great friend of his father Paul, with whom he also shared credits in

Fast and Furious

), so the really beautiful gesture he had was deliver it to the altar.

Meadow arrived on Vin’s arm, dressed as a bride and ready to say the “Yes I accept”, And it was there that everyone realized Diesel’s great heart, that kept his promise to take care of Paul Walker’s daughter when he died.

So much so that Meadow was not left unprotected, she was one more member of Vin’s family, who in turn became her legal guardian and finally delivered her into the arms of Louis, her husband and the love of her life. It remains to say that the reactions of this moment were very positive, so they fully applauded the gesture that the actor had.

In addition to this, Meadow had Hania Riley Sinclair among her bridesmaids, daughter of Vin, a fact that made the ceremony very familiar despite the fact that her biological father, Paul, was not physically present, although he was in heart.

And it wasn’t all, actually Vin is always very nostalgic on these dates and every November 30 has words of encouragement that come from his heart and share with the whole world.

Well this was the date that Paul Walker lost his life in a car accident, then

Vin

publishes a thought remembering his best friend and this 2021, which is his eighth death anniversary, would not be the exception; then we could read everything that misses him.

“Miss you. My kids always tell me that ‘Uncle Paul is with you dad, always’ … and I know in my heart that they are right. I miss you Pablo … “, reads Vin’s post, accompanied by a photo of Meadow and Hania.

If we have learned something from Vin Diesel, it is that he does not hide his feelings, even though on the big screen he can look like a strong man far from his emotions. However, he is not afraid that others will see him vulnerable and that is what makes him even more admirable.

It should be noted that this year Vin was on everyone’s lips, not only for this type of action, but also for the success he achieved with

Fast & Furious 9 (Fast & Furious 9)

, this saga full of adrenaline, speed and a lot of emotion.

So if you want to keep seeing this emotional side of Vin Diesel, don’t miss out on

‘Bulletproof Nanny’ (The Pacifier)

