Vin Diesel and Paul Walker’s brother live emotional reunion | VIDEO

Mexico City / 06.12.2021 15:55:13





Much is said about blockbuster from the saga of Fast and furious, but beyond million dollars in your pockets, the actors became close friends and even a family, as you mentioned Vin Diesel on various occasions. The death of Paul Walker -who played Brian O’Conner in the movies – it was a hard blow for the cast, especially for the actor who gives life to Dominic Toretto, who frequently remembers his friend on social media.

Vin Diesel maintains a fraternal relationship with the daughter of Paul Walker, Meadow Walker, whom he escorted to the altar on his wedding day. Just days away from Walker’s death anniversary – who lost his life in a car accident in 2013 -, Diesel was reunited with his colleague’s brother and “brother.”

Vin Disel met with Cody walker at FuelFest, an automotive-focused music festival held annually in Phoenix, Arizona. There, the actor expressed his love and admiration for Paul’s brother.

“I am here with my brother at FuelFest. It’s an honor to see that my brother Cody brings together all of the automotive culture … I’m so proud of him and I know my brother Paul is even more proud of him“Diesel is heard saying in a video he shared through his Instagram account.

For his part, Cody Walker thanked everyone who was present at the event, of which a part of the proceeds will go to Reach Out Worldwide, the association charity that Paul Walker founded.

“Thank you to everyone, everyone who was there, who showed so much support today. Thank you to my family for coming out in a big way,” he wrote. Later, on his Instagram account he published a photo with Diesel that he accompanied with the following text: “8 years later. Thank you #Phoenix @fuelfest. ”

On November 30, it was the 8th anniversary of the death of Paul Walker, that day Vin Diesel remembered the actor with an emotional message in which he pointed out how much he misses him.

amt