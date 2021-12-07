VIDEO: Accelerate a Tesla with three propulsion engines and this was the result

In the absence of the new Roadster, which promises to be the world’s fastest car when Tesla launches it, one man decided to put a Model S to the test to see how fast it can be.

Matt Mikka, from the Warped Perception program, wanted to find out how fast a Tesla electric car can be after a few tinkering and without a second thought installed three jet engines in the back of a car. Model S P85, creating the world’s first such modification of a Tesla.

The man built almost all the necessary parts – which were more than 200 in all – on his own, and the process took about 42 days, basically because certain materials were missing.

In the first test, Matt reached a speed of 70 kilometers per hour, after which he started the jet engines and managed to accelerate to 60 miles per hour in neutral mode, with just two engines running. By combining the performance of home-made engines with the electric one, the acceleration of the car to 100 kilometers per hour was improved in one second compared to the original model, which required 4.2 seconds to do so.

In the first part of the video, the author of the experiment shows the construction process and how he made it happen. Tuned car testing begins after minute 16.