Universidad Anáhuac Cancun prepares its Medicine students to train in English-speaking countries

Cancun, December 7 (Infoqroo) .- The Rector of the Universidad Anáhuac Cancún, Jesús Quirce Andrés highlighted the presence, already, in the International School of Medicine of that House of Studies, of students of 45 nationalities whom they instruct so that they can do their residencies in the United States, or countries English speaking.

During his speech at the ceremony of change of the Board of Directors of the Medical College of Quintana Roo, which was hosted by that university, the also religious thanked that body for the support that it has always given to that International School of Medicine since its inception.

That support, he said, has been fundamental for the internationalization of this campus, which already receives students from all over Mexico and the world.

Quirce Andrés recalled that this university has students of 45 nationalities, the majority from Central and South America.

However, he said, the arrival of young people from Canada, the United States and Europe is already beginning, since in the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, classes are taught 100 percent in English, so that students can accredit their professional exams.

In such a way that students can do their residencies in the United States, or English-speaking countries.

He explained that many of these expansion projects of the International School of Medicine of the Anahuac University have been achieved with the advice of organizations such as the Medical College of Quintana Roo.