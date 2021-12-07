Tris and Chispazo | Draw results, winners and numbers that fell on Monday, December 6

The Tris and Chispazo of the National Lottery Monday, December 6, is raffled like every day and here you can find the results and numbers that fell. In addition, the winning ticket of the Classic Tris 27922 and Chispazo 8764 raffle will be published along with the bag and the Lotenal and Predictions prizes.

The Tris and Chispazo in the National Lottery it is raffled like every day and the results will be published at the end of the note. once each draw ends. Here you can see all the details of the draw for this Monday, December 6, so you don’t miss out on anything.

In total there are five daily Tris draws in different time slots: Noon (1:00 p.m.), that of Three o’clock (15.00), Extra (17.00), from Seven o’clock (19.00) and Classic (20.50).

The Chispazo is raffled twice a day. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw begins at 9:00 p.m.

When the draw ends, each successful player will have the right to claim the prizes obtained within 60 days. In case of not doing it in that time, the amount won will not be able to be collected.

What are the numbers that fell on Tris Monday, December 6 | National Lottery draw 27922

Tris results: Noon winning numbers of the draw 27918 Monday, December 6

Tris results: winning numbers of Las 3 of the draw 27919 Monday, December 6

Tris results: winning numbers of the Extra draw 27920 Monday, December 6

Tris results: winning numbers from Las 7 del 27921 Monday, December 6

Tris results: El Clásico winning numbers 27922 Monday, December 6

What are the winning numbers for Chispazo: National Lottery results and draw 8764 Monday, December 6

There are two daily draws for this game. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw begins at 9:00 p.m. Both can be enjoyed ONLINE through the official streaming of Forecasts (CLICK HERE).

Chispazo results: Las Tres winning numbers and draw schedule 8763 Monday, December 6

Chispazo results: Classic winning numbers and draw schedule 8764 Monday, December 6

How to play Tris and how to bet on the National Lottery

Tris is one of the most popular draws in the country because you can decide how much you want to win by choosing the degree of difficulty and investment you want to play. If you played a direct of 5, choosing 5 numbers from 0 to 9, your prize could be up to 500 thousand pesos.

How to play and bet on the National Lottery Chispazo

Chispazo is the easiest National Lottery game to win, you only have to match 5 numbers out of 28. There are two draws a day from Monday to Sunday, so you have two daily chances to be one of the lucky ones.

What were the prizes and the Chispazo bag on Monday, December 6 | National Lottery | Lotenal

The prizes to be distributed from the last draw were a total of $ 1,103,586 mxn. The prizes are usually quite similar on each day.