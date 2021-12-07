Tom Holland and Zendaya: Why the Height Difference Doesn’t Matter

Tom Holland and Zendaya made a trend a few days ago after appearing on the Graham Norton Show, where both approached with enough humor the issue of their height difference and how this even had some uncomfortable moments during the filming of the most recent tape of Spider-man Holland, measures only about 1.70 cm approximately, while Zendaya It beats him by a few centimeters, reaching 1.74, and although the difference is not massive, it is noticeable. However, unlike other people, they do not seem to mind this matter and in fact it serves as a lesson for all those who care about this matter and even consider the height as a key factor in choosing a partner. It is also a lesson for those who try to hide or minimize this difference rather than take advantage of it.

The subject of stature

It is not uncommon to hear of men who decide not to date women who are taller than they are because it is not socially customary. For a long time, traditional gender roles and societal expectations have dictated that men should always have a greater stature to that of women, sometimes advocating biology as an argument. Social pressure and criticism from other people are usually another factor in wanting to avoid it (in a short report we did, women pointed out that other people’s judgments could come in case of dating an extra man short stature). On the other hand, some women are more attracted to tall men, which tends to create a general idea that it is impossible for there to be a pair of tall women and not-so-tall men.