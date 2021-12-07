Today’s games: Real Madrid vs Inter, live the match of Day 6 of the Champions League

Champions League live: Real Madrid vs Inter

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 59 | Comes triple modification of Inzaghi. Arturo Vidal, Matas Vecino and Alexis Snchez enter; Calhanoglu, Brozovic and Dzeko leave.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 57 | Casemiro tests on the door! Vincius receives in the area, looks for the gap towards the center and ends up enabling Casemiro, who shoots first. Handanovic lies down and keeps the ball.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 54 | Jovic tries and Handanovic stops! Vincius’ service filtered down the left of the area, the Serbian takes a shot from the hat but contains the Inter goalkeeper.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 54 | The first yellow card of the game arrives, it is for Danilo D’Ambrosio from Inter for a foul on Vincius Jr.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 51 | Corner shot to the right. Service that Casemiro wins by high, his auction goes up. Jovic already hoped in a slightly better position.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 49 | The alarms go off on the white bench. Casemiro is lying on the pitch, he hurts after a blow to the back of the knee. Camavinga to heat up.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 48 | FORGIVE BARELLA! Calhanoglu puts in a filtered service, Lautaro lets it pass and the ball remains for the Italian, who shoots from above before Courtois’ bilge. The clearest of the visit so far.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 46 | Emotions resume at the Bernabu! There is a change from Inter, Federico Dimarco enters, the one who leaves the field is Dumfries.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 45 | We reached the end of the first half. Real Madrid has a minimal advantage on the scoreboard and with this it consolidates itself at the top of the Group. We’ll see what happens in the next 45 minutes.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 44 | New from Rodrygo! The Brazilian now receives from Casemiro and shoots with little angle. The ball hits the outside of the net.

Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 44 | RODRYGO BREAKS THE POST! The Brazilian receives from Kroos, turns around and shoots from the right to the vertical. Very close to the second of the meringue set.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 40 | Dzeko lowers the ball to Perisic, who hits a direct right to Carvajal. They ask for the hand of the Spanish, but there is no infraction. We entered the last five minutes of the first part.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 35 | Near Jovic! The forward leaves for speed, enters the area and tries to define with his left foot. The round sticks on the outside of the net.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 34 | Inter corner kick to the right. The service is to the second post, where Perisic throws himself from half scissors. The shot is not the best and the ball goes very far above the goalkeeper. There are already 12 shots for the visit, only one to the goalkeeper.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 29 | Hakan Calhanoglu tries without luck from outside the area, the Turk’s right hand that goes well above the goalkeeper. We are about to reach the first half hour of play.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 26 | Serve to the area, Dzeko wins by high but his shot ends without problems in the hands of Courtois. The visit begins to be made of the ball.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 23 | Vincius falls into the area! The Brazilian faces Dumfries, gets rid of him and provokes contact. The referee assures that the madridista ventured.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 21 | Lautaro reappears inside the area, now with a volley that goes over the top under pressure from Militao. The advantage of the premises is maintained.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 21 | Good collective action from Inter, Lautaro tries to put a diagonal for the arrival of Barella. Good defensive crossing to kick the crner.

Real Madrid 1-0 Inter | Min. 17 | GOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL MADRID !! Tremendous shoe from Toni Kroos from outside the area. The German shoots with a left foot crossed, Handanovic throws himself but it is impossible. Second score for Kroos in the current Champions League. Madrid already wins it!

Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid 0-0 Inter | Min. 13 | Rodrygo is shown to the right, the Brazilian faces and goes on the outside and then hits an aimless shot on goal.

Real Madrid 0-0 Inter | Min. 12 | Action by the right of Inter. Dumfries overflows and puts a cross into the area, Perisic finishes off with a volley but the ball hits Carvajal. The danger is lost.

Real Madrid 0-0 Inter | Min. 8 | Perisic’s filtered pass to Barella, who falls into the area. The Italian asks for a penalty for a draw from Dani Carvajal; however the referee assures that there was not such.

Real Madrid 0-0 Inter | Min. 6 | Inter responds! Brozovic hits a left foot with the entire instep, the ball passes easily over the crossbar. Courtois flew to try to avoid the fall of his bow.

Real Madrid 0-0 Inter | Min. 2 | Vincius’ first! The Brazilian appears from the left sector, hooks towards the center and looks for a right inside part. The shot is deflected by Skriniar, but the referee signals a goal kick.

Real Madrid 0-0 Inter | Min. 1 | IT IS PLAYED IN MADRID! The local team moves, 13 times European champions. Inter’s pressure on offense is immediate, seeking to complicate the merengue exit.

1:55 PM | Everything is ready at the Santiago Bernabu. Both teams appear in the tunnels, ready to take to the field. Madrid will play with their classic white clothing; Inter will do the same with their black jersey. Let’s go with the actions!

1:50 PM | Let’s remember that this afternoon Karim Benzema will not be available due to the injury suffered last weekend during the victory against Real Sociedad. The place of the French will be occupied today by Luka Jovic.

1:40 PM | Inter are not doing very well against the Spanish teams. The Nerazzurri have only one win in their last 11 games against LaLiga teams: nine defeats and one draw for the rest of the results.

1:30 PM | Thibaut Courtois is already warming up. The Belgian goalkeeper has conceded three goals in the five games who has played in the current Champions League. In fact, he cleared his arc on three of the five chances (he conceded two goals against the Sheriff in J2 and one against Shakhtar in J4).

1:20 PM | Thus the arrival of Real Madrid to Santiago Bernabu. Today the meringue set looking for his 1000 goal in the Champions League, It arrives with 999 in 454 games played.

Confirmed lineup of Inter

1:10 PM | Now we review the eleven of the visit: Samir Handanovic, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martnez.

Confirmed alignment of Real Madrid

1:05 PM | Real Madrid has XI defined: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Vincius Jr. and Luka Jovic.

Real Madrid and Inter de Milan are measured on matchday 6 of the UEFA champions league. Welcome and welcome to the minute by minute of MARCA Claro! My name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the details of the game that define the leader of Group D. The match will start at 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium in Spain.

Picture Merengue is the first in the sector with 12 units, after four wins and one loss. A tie is enough to tie the top; the Italians are second with 10 points, courtesy of three wins, a draw and a setback. They need to win to climb to first place.

Both teams arrive at the appointment with three consecutive victories. On the last date, Madrid defeated Sheriff 0-3, while Inter defeated Shakhtar 2-0. Let’s go with all the preview!

Real Madrid vs Inter: Forecast for today’s game

The Madrid has the statistics in favor, as they have only lost one of their eight home games to Inter. In fact there are seven consecutive victories, so the MARCA Claro forecast is: Real Madrid 2-1 Inter.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state