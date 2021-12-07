Today’s games: PSG vs Bruges: Summary, result and goals

MThank you very much for joining us in this minute by minute of PSG vs Bruges, which ended in victory for the Parisians with doublets from Messi and Mbapp. My name is Miguel Brcena and until here I say goodbye, but first I leave you the chronicle of the meeting and I remind you that the best sports information is here in MARCA Claro.

Champions League, live: PSG vs Bruges

90 + 4 ‘PSG 4-1 BRU | IT’S OVER !!! PSG thrashed and crushed Bruges, who was dismissed as the last place in Group A.

90 + 1 ‘PSG 4-1 BRU | Three minutes of compensation are added and will simply be a procedure for both groups. PSG will take the victory.

88 ‘PSG 4-1 BRU | The minutes go by and neither team does their best to move the scoreboard.

85 ‘PSG 4-1 BRU | Last five minutes in the match and two changes came from Pochettino: Mbapp and Verratti left for Icardi and Dina-ebimbe to enter.

82 ‘PSG 4-1 BRU | The party is practically decided. Neither PSG nor Bruges put their players at risk and the pace of the match begins to drop considerably.

79 ‘PSG 4-1 BRU | We enter the final stretch of the match and PSG will win the three points to close the group stage, unless a catastrophe happens.

76 ‘PSG 4-1 BRU | GOOOOOL OF MEEEESSIIII !!! The Argentine charges from the 11 strong steps and to his right to convert the penalty and increase the advantage of PSG.

74 ‘PSG 3-1 BRU | PEEENAAAAL FOR PSG !!! Lionel Messi enters the area, tries to get rid of a rival, but Van der Brempt arrives from behind and knocks down the Argentine.

73 ‘PSG 3-1 BRU | Pochettino’s changes take effect immediately and he has a better balance in the middle of the field, since the game was broken and it was a constant round trip.

70 ‘PSG 3-1 BRU | A double change from Mauricio Pochettino is coming: ngel Di Mara and Idrissa Gueye leave and Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera enter. Clement also made a modification: Enter Mbamba, for Balanta.

67 ‘PSG 3-1 BRU | GOOOOOOOL OF THE BRUJAAAAS !!!! PSG lose the ball in midfield; Noa Lang escapes at full speed and before entering the area, he gives in to Mats Rits, who defines left-handed and discounts for his team.

64 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | SAY MAAARAAAA !!! The Argentine enters the area and manages to take out a left toe that escapes from the side of Mignolet’s goalkeeper. He starts to carbure the PSG once more.

61 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | Nao Lang receives the Belgian side’s first warning card and becomes the second yellow-painted player of the match.

59 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | We are about to enter the last half hour of the match and PSG completely gave up the attack during the first 15 minutes of the complement, but it seems that little by little it begins to wake up.

56 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | Thilo Kehrer, who had just entered the game, wins the first warning card of the match. The witch is on top after 10 minutes of the complement and the first change of Clement comes: Van der Brempt enters for Sandra.

54 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | DOOOONNARUUUMMAAAA !!! Noa Lang takes a powerful shot from outside the area that was in danger of goal, but the Italian goalkeeper tends to keep zero in his goal.

51 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | The Witches come out more eager to attack. The Belgian team no longer has anything to lose and it seems that they will go out to bother PSG to leave with their heads held high.

48 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | The first modification of the encounter is coming. Nuno Mendes leaves the pitch due to an apparent injury and Thilo Kehrer enters.

45 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | VMONOOOOOS !!! The complement starts in the Park of the Princes. The same 22 players who started the match return.

MT PSG 3-0 BRU | First half balance: Little to say about this first half. PSG is too superior to Bruges with Kylian Mbapp in a state of grace. Perhaps we will see the departure of some Parisian stars for the second half in order not to risk them.

45 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | The first half ends and PSG takes the partial victory to the locker room. We will see if the complement does not end in a scandalous win.

44 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | MBAPP !!! Messi puts a filtered pass to leave him alone, but the Frenchman sends his shot over Mignolet’s goalkeeper.

41 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | We entered the final stretch of the first half and PSG is dominating Bruges in the rain on the court of the Parc des Princes.

38 ‘PSG 3-0 BRU | GOOOOOOL OF MEEESSIIIII !! Kylian Mbapp takes off Hendry with a tunnel in the middle of the court and runs away at full speed down the right wing; He gives in to Lionel Messi, who opens the space and shoots with his left foot from outside the area to score a goal.

35 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | DONNARUUUUMMAAAA !!! Clinton Mata hits a backward diagonal and Rits finishes first, but the keeper is on the lookout to deflect the ball.

33 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | Lionel Messi is looking for his goal because the Argentine took the ball in three quarters and tried to open the space, but did not succeed. PSG wakes up again.

30 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | MEEEESSSIIIIII !!! The Argentine enters the area and takes a cross shot, but Mignolet shrinks to avoid PSG’s third goal.

27 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | It seems that PSG is starting to ‘crack’ with the advantage of two goals, but they must be careful because Bruges could get back into the game.

24 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | Cisse Sandra, the 17-year-old Brujas’ right winger, is turning into a real nightmare for Nuno Mendes. The young man is one of the little good of Brujas.

21 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | Brujas get several spaces when he manages to cross midfield, but his forwards cannot find the toe to create danger.

18 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | The minutes continue to advance and just as PSG is forceful in attack, it continues to show great facilities in defense because Brugge clearly arrives in the area.

15 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | We reached the first quarter of an hour of play and PSG continues to insist. Gueye throws a half scissors, but the ball escapes well above Mignolet’s goalkeeper.

12 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | We exceeded 10 minutes of play and PSG is clearly dominating the match. Bruges cannot bear the dizzying pace of the Parisian attackers.

9 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | An overwhelming start for PSG that is showing the forcefulness it has in attack with Kylian Mbapp. It may be that we witness a historic win.

6 ‘PSG 2-0 BRU | GOOOOOOLAZO DE MBAPP !!!! Angel Di Mara throws a superb pass from the edge of the area and the Frenchman defines with a volley to make a great score.

4 ‘PSG 1-0 BRU | THE WITCH IS SAAALVA !!! Gueye enters the area completely alone and takes a cross shot that escapes from the side of Mignolet’s goalkeeper, but PSG looks very dangerous.

1 ‘PSG 1-0 BRU | GOOOOOOOL OF PSG !!!! Mbapp and Nuno Mendes combine on the left wing; The Portuguese shoots and Mignolet deflects, but the rebound is left to Donatello, who shoots first and places the first of the match.

0 ‘PSG 0-0 BRU | VMONOOOOOOS !!! The meeting starts in the Park of the Princes. PSG move the ball from the center of the field in their traditional blue uniform, while Bruges play in yellow away clothing.

PSG-BRU | We are a few minutes away from the start of the match and we will see if Messi can celebrate his Ballon d’Or with a goal celebration this day.

Confirmed Bruges Lineup

PSG-BRU | Philippe Clement will go out with these 11 players to close his participation in the Champions League (4-2-3-1): Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, N’Soki, Ricca; Rits, Balanta; Sandra, Vanaken, Lang; From Ketelaere.

Confirmed PSG lineup

PSG-BRU | This is the XI chosen by Mauricio Pochettino to face the last round of the group stage (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Mendes, Diallo, Marquinhos, Hakimi; Wijnaldum, Verratti, Gueye; Mbapp, Messi and Di Mara.

PSG vs Bruges: Forecast for today’s game

PSG-BRU | The Parisian team should easily win this match as it is local and faces the last place in the group. In addition, he has three victories in his unique antecedents.

Hello daaaas and welcome to the minute by minute of the game PSG vs Bruges, from the Parc des Princes, Paris France, corresponding to the Last day of the Champions League group stage.

Parisians have already secured their ticket to the next round with 8 points, although they no longer aspire to first place, since the citizens have 12 in sector A.

Join us for the next few hours in this minute by minute of PSG vs Bruges

