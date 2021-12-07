Tiago Volpi will present the reinforcements of Gallos del Clausura 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 06.12.2021 18:47:16





As part of the affection that Tiago Volpi has him to Roosters, the goalkeeper of Sao Paulo accepted the unbeaten feat of the feathered team and will be the one to present the new reinforcements of the team for the Closing 2022.

Through a video, the exporter of Queretaro, announced that on Saturday, December 11, he will be at the La Corregidora Stadium to reconnect with the fans of Queretaro.

The Brazilian goalkeeper will be in charge of introducing the new players that the institution will have for the Closing 2022 on a whirlwind trip to Mexico.

This event will be a new dynamic that Roosters will have to announce the players who will wear the shirt, in addition to representing a rapprochement with the fans.

The subscribers for C2022, Apertura 2021 and C2020 will be the privileged to enjoy this event in which they will be able to see again the captain who became the leader to obtain the MX Cup and the Supercopa MX in 2017.

The event is scheduled at 10 in the morning on the court of the Queretaro house. Those led by Leonardo Ramos They finished in the penultimate place of the general with 15 units, the strategist arrived to replace the departure of Héctor Altamirano.