‘Thor: love and thunder’: Chris Hemsworth and his future as the God of Thunder in the MCU | Marvel Studios | Movies and series

The talented Chris Hemsworth He has given an entertaining interview to an Australian medium in which he spoke about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thor and Starlord will share adventures in phase 4 of the MCU. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

Well, compared to his friends and colleagues, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who mentioned that their work with Marvel Studios culminated, the God of thunder has left the door open.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix at the MCU: Kevin Feige talks about the future of Daredevil and other Marvel heroes

How many Spider-Mans has he done? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three, I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they accept me, I’ll appear, ”Chris Hemworth told The Today Show in reference to Tom Holland having renewed his contract with Marvel Studios.

Behind the scenes of Thor: love and thunder. Photo: Instagram / @ chrishemsworth

On the other hand, although Thor: love and thunder, the fourth installment of the Asgardian, is six months away from being released, the actor feels that Marvel is moving away from the idea of ​​having his character for a while longer: “But I feel like maybe they are diminishing that kind of enthusiasm for me to move on ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Spider-Man 3: this was the rejuvenation of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin

To which the presenters supported Chris Hemsworth, denying that anyone is losing interest. Immediately Odin’s son replied jokingly:

Chris Hemsworth and his son in Thor’s cape. Photo: Instagram / @ chrishemsworth

“However, that’s my Australian support team. Internationally, they might be saying, ‘Get rid of him, find someone else.’ I’ll call Kevin Feige and everyone at Disney and you can … you should be my agent, I’ll cut you 10%. “

YOU CAN SEE: Shang Chi overcomes criticism and achieves sequel: Simu Liu celebrates with ironic message