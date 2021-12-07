This wins a 7-Eleven employee; tiktoker reveals job secrets

The tiktoker said that one of the benefits of working on the brand is that it gives you professional growth.

The brand details that a general assistant of the store earns 4 thousand 939 Mexican pesos per month.

A store manager can earn 10 thousand 462 Mexican pesos per month and a zone supervisor 13 thousand 861 Mexican pesos.

Social networks have become a perfect place to spread messages in favor of brands or many times against. They are also the most common digital platforms among young people of Generation Z or Millennials, who feel comfortable disclosing information through their accounts to create a digital community that supports that content and thus be more informed about things they do not know.

Recently, a loyal user of the network social TikTok, revealed how much he earns for working in the known 7-eleven US stores. The video that he shared in his account with the username @ alexnery123, has the objective of making known to his digital community all the benefits of being an employee of said brand, including how much the famous store pays.

@ alexnery123 Reply to @edits_de_monas_chinasuwu if you want to know more you can ask me anything! ## 7elevenmexico ## Alexnery ## employment ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口 夕 依

Let us remember that these types of videos have become viral on social networks, as is the case with the Oxxo employee who also used the same strategy to recruit staff for the brand.

In this case, the young man who explained that he works in a 7-eleven in Mexicali, Baja California revealed that working with the firm gives you many benefits, the main ones being professional growth and that they do not discriminate against their employees.

This is the salary that a 7-eleven employee earns

Through the recording that already has 996 I like the young man explains the salary that an employee of the brand can receive, where a general store assistant earns per month 4 thousand 939 Mexican pesos. While an ATM costs 4 thousand 982 Mexican pesos per month. A general employee earns about 4,982 a month.

Also, according to the digital portal of 7-eleven Here in Mexico, he highlights that his employees can earn different salaries, depending on what their functions are in the store.

The data collected from the website indicates that the highest salary is that of the district manager, who can earn 23,272 Mexican pesos per month. While a store manager can earn 10 thousand 462 Mexican pesos per month and a zone supervisor 13 thousand 861 Mexican pesos.

In the same order, the young man who explains very happily how he feels at his job, where he also explained that in the American company its employees can grow professionally, giving as an example the manager of its branch, who says in the recording “I have three years in the company “, he added that” my first year I was a floor employee, the second year I was in charge of suggestive and the third year they are already training me to be a manager “.

7-Eleven place free from discrimination

The young tiktoker who has an account with 99 thousand followers, added in his video that another point to feel proud of working for the firm is that it does not They “discriminate” To him eployees.

“In companies like this we do not discriminate, for example in other jobs I always have a hair problem”, then working at the 7-eleven teaches another employee who has long hair and has not had problems working with the brand.

“I’ve been to other 7-eleven and I’ve seen older people working, people who don’t even know how to speak Spanish. once a deaf, mute person worked in this 7-eleven to give them an idea ”, revealed the young man on the digital platform.

“Seriously speaking here, this is a good place to start working, especially if you do not have work experience or if you are studying,” the young man ends his video.

The young man’s Tiktok account has published a series of videos highlighting all the pros that the popular store has, making its consumers even more loyal in a youthful and creative way.

