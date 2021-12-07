This will be the time when you can access the Halo Infinite campaign

The big week of Halo Infinite has just started with the arrival of the analysis of the game and will finish culminating next Wednesday with the arrival of the game campaign for the rest of the players. Halo Infinite lands in Spain next Wednesday and many players are wondering when will be the moment when they will finally be able to access the game and enjoy the Master Chief campaign.

For all those who want to play from Spain, you should know that to access the game the first thing you should do is have it installed. Once installed (you have bought it or you play it on Xbox Game Pass) you will be able to access the campaign the same Wednesday, December 8 from 7:00 p.m.. From now on, all users in Spain will be able to access the game without any type of restriction and will have the entire campaign available from start to finish.

Halo Infinite launch

So take note, download the game and wait until next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. to enjoy the game. Users from other countries should check their time zone and remember that the game has a simultaneous release throughout the world, so this time it will not be useful to change the region to be able to access in advance.

