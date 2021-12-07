How much money does each of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have? Here we tell you …

Thanks to the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner and her daughters, Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie have managed to gather a millionaire fortune that allows them to have access to the best luxuries. Thanks to the fame they gained from the show, celebrities were successful in every business in which they undertook, which is why today they have a great heritage.

This is the millionaire fortune that each of the Kardashian-Jenner has

Kylie Jenner: $ 800 million

Thanks to the launch of her fashion, beauty and makeup brands, Kylie Cosmetics, KylieSkin and Kylie Swim, the youngest of the Kardashians is the one with the greatest fortune. In addition, with her 286 million followers on Instagram, the businesswoman charges a large amount for each advertising post. His fortune has allowed him to have a collection of latest model cars, as well as shoes, clothing, bags and accessories from the most prestigious brands in the world of fashion.

Kim Kardashian: $ 175 million

Kim rose to fame thanks to a public scandal; The businesswoman became known thanks to a pornographic video in which she and her then boyfriend, rapper Ray J, were the protagonists. The controversial content was recorded in 2003 and made public in 2006. A year after the video went viral, the reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ aired, a program of which she was the producer.

Kim currently has a brand of shapewear, which specializes especially in shaping girdles. In addition, in 2017 she launched a line of cosmetics and designed Kimoji, with emoticons created by her.

Kris Jenner: $ 60 million

Like Kim, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was also a producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which caused her millionaire fortune to increase. In addition, he is a manager of his daughters, so Celebrity Net Worth points out that the net value of his fortune is 60 million dollars.

Khloé Kardashian: $ 40 million

Like Kim, Khloé was a MaryMount high school student, but dropped out of school to be homeschooled. His fortune has grown thanks to various businesses that he has launched together with his sisters. In addition to being a businesswoman, she is also a television host and model.

Kourtney Kardashian: $ 35 million Although she is the only graduate of the Kardashian clan, her sisters outnumber her financially. Kourtney’s money comes from her work as an executive producer for KUWTK, plus she has modeled for brands like PrettyLittleThing, Fashion Nova, and Manuka Doctor. Recently, the businesswoman had participation in the film He is like thatby her best friend Addison Rae.

Kendall Jenner: $ 30 million

Kendall is one of the most talented models in the industry. In addition to being part of campaigns for the best international brands such as Pepsi, Marc Jacobs, Estée Lauder, Adidas, Calvin Klein, La Perla and Mango, Kendall was a Victoria’s Secret angel, which raised her fortune considerably. He currently has his own brand of tequila called 818.

