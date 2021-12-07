This is how thieves take advantage of AirTags to steal cars

The AirTags They are small round devices that we can attach to our things to be able to locate them easily. For example, we can put one on our keys or our backpack to have them located at all times. However, what Manzana could not foresee is that these complements are beginning to be used by the thieves to steal cars high-end.

Thanks to Bluetooth and NFC technology, a user can immediately locate the object to which it is attached, regardless of its location. To avoid uses that could be unethical, such as locating people without their permission, Apple introduced limitations on its AirTags. What they have not been able to prevent, for the moment, is that these devices are used to steal vehicles and other objects of great value.

According to the York Regional Police, in Canada, some thieves are beginning to place these devices in certain vehicles to find out the addresses of their owners. These AirTags are hidden in places where it is difficult for the driver to see them, such as the exhaust pipe or the access to the gas tank. After a while, it is enough for the thief to search your device to find the exact location.

Attentive to your iPhone and AirTag alerts

Through a short video, the police have warned that this system has already been used in at least half a dozen robberies that have occurred over the past two months. On those occasions, the authorities have been able to prove the intermediation of these devices, but they believe that the number of crimes is even higher than those they have been able to verify.

The police say that it is difficult to avoid this type of theft, but they recommend users to remain vigilant. As an easier preventive measure, the police recommend storing vehicles in a garage whenever possible. AirTags send a notification when there is an iPhone in the vicinity, so if we receive this signal when we get into our car, it is possible that there is one nearby.

This same police force has recommended to be alert to any sound, since these tags beep when they spend too much time away from the device with which they are paired. Hearing a repetitive sound near our car can be another way to alert us.

Despite the fact that Apple was able to include functions that limited the location of people, it seems difficult that the Cupertino company is able to solve this problem. Ultimately, all thieves do is use the AirTag’s most basic function: locating an object in a remote location.

Although they do not do it with good intentions, it seems difficult for the people of Apple to be able to reverse this misuse of technology by a small group of criminals. In any case, we will be vigilant in case the company with the bitten apple manages to alleviate this little big problem.