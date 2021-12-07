This ‘deepfake’ of Tom Cruise is incredibly realistic and is going viral on Instagram and TikTok

The deepfakes they star more and more videos in the network. In fact, at times they have become a dangerous ally of misinformation. However, these videos also demonstrate the power of technology that we have in 2021. And, like many other things, they also allow you to enjoy super curious videos such as deepfake of Tom Cruise that circulates on social networks in recent days.

Specifically, you can see them in the profiles of DeepTomCruise on TikTok and Instagram. The result is brutal. And everything, as we say, it’s a deep fake made with Artificial Intelligence. In fact, it is likely that many of the followers of this account believe (or believed) that this TikTok profile was actually the popular action movie actor. But it’s not like that.

These deepfakes have been made by a Belgian artist known as Chris Ume, as collected The Verge. Speaking to said medium, the artist explained that the first key piece in this equation was Miles Fisher, a well-known Tom Cruise impersonator, who recorded the initial videos. On his face, later, the necessary modifications were made (using artificial intelligence and VFX) to achieve a surprising result.

Deepfakes like Tom Cruise’s open endless doors

The artist used the algorithm DeepFaceLab, of type open-source, and combined it with other VFX techniques to mimic Tom Cruise’s face. Ume, yes, he never used these techniques to damage the actor’s reputation. In statements to The Verge, admits to having done it simply for fun and to make people laugh.

The deepfakesBeyond the possible negative or even illegal uses, they open new doors in industries such as the cinema. AND, if the veracity of the same is adequately controlled, they have enormous potential for the future. In a way, it is the Photoshop equivalent for video. And what we’ve seen with Tom Cruise proves it.