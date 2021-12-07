They ask to cancel Sylvester Stallone for joining Donald Trump’s club

Between 2016 and 2020, Hollywood’s number one enemy was Donald Trump and those who supported him. The president of the United States has earned the animosity of many for his racist comments, accusations of sexism against him and the populist discourse with which he has convinced the marginalized and impoverished masses in recent decades. Although for a few months Joe biden is the president, the shadow of Trump still hangs over the country, due to the violent riots that took place in the Capitol and that were motivated by the accusation of fraud that Trump made

Now the one who is in the crosshairs of social networks for allegedly supporting the former president is Sylvester Stallone, a 74-year-old actor known mainly for characters like Rocky Balboa and Rambo, as well as other roles in action movies of the 1980s, 1990 and 2000. Is Stallone Really a Trump Supporter? In 2016 he was interviewed by Variety and these were his words about the tycoon:

I love Donald Trump, he’s a great Dickensian character. You know what I mean? There are certain people like Arnold, Babe Ruth, who are larger than life. But I don’t know how that translates to ruling the world.

But the reason why various users lashed out at him was that according to Page Six, acquired a $ 35 million property near the Mar-a-Lago mansion and golf club, from Donald trump, and the actor is said to have joined that club. In addition to the criticism he has received, there were comparisons that did not favor him, especially the comparison with Will Smith, an actor who withdrew the production of the new film Emancipation of the State of Georgia, in protest of new laws that restrict the vote of many people.

When comparing the plausible decision of Smith and the other members of the film’s production with what Stallone supposedly just did, the Italian-American actor does not look well. On the other hand, many assured that the also actor of The Indestructibles – 41% were revealing their true selves as a follower of MAGA (Make America Great Again). While we find out if this is baseless gossip or if Stallone really supports Trump, we leave you the reactions of several Twitter users:

Sad to see Sly Stallone join Mar-a-Lago. He must have gotten too many headshots while filming all 86 different Rocky movies.

Sylvester Stallone paid $ 200,000 to show his support for a losing, insurrectionary president, twice accused. Knock yourself out, Rocky.

And Sylvester Stallone presents himself as a white supremacist by supporting one.

For years I enjoyed the work of Sly Stallone, but now that he has become a complete MAGA. To hell! I won’t see anything he’s in as I don’t want him to get royalties from my time EVER! What the heck about a person who chooses to enter the world of racists, fascists, and Nazis?

Stallone is canceled.

Today’s Hollywood Score: Will Smith is a hero and Sylvester Stallone is a zero. Smith and Apple Studios withdraw from the film project in Georgia. Stallone supports the former criminal president by joining Mar-a-Lago. Thanks Will. Shame on you Sly. Let’s spread the word.

Will Smith and Apple Studios withdrew from a film project in Georgia in response to racist repression of voters. Sylvester Stallone has always been a full-blown MAGA madman, but now he openly displays his insurrectionary loyalty in Mar-a-Lago. Do you see the difference?

Sylvester Stallone sees Donald Trump inciting a terrorist attack on our nation and now he wants to support Trump even more.

