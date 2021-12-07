These New Xbox Exclusive Games Could Appear At The Game Awards 2021

2021 is coming to an end, so before closing this great year for the video game industry, in just a few days we will have The Game Awards event by the hand of Geoff Keighley, who has promised that we will have many announcements and very good surprises. As always happens with this type of event, different leaks about the games that could be revealed have already come to light, so from SomosXbox we have collected the new exclusive Xbox games that could appear in The Game Awards 2021.

On the one hand, for yet another year the different rumors coming from reputed journalists have indicated that Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 would appear at the Game Awards, event in which this second installment was presented in 2019. In addition, supposedly we would not see a simple trailer, but we could be before the expected gameplay. On the other hand, the same Jeff grub believes that it is very likely that Avowed is also shown during The Game Awards 2021, like the missing The last night.

A list is leaked with some of the games that would be announced at The Game Awards 2021

To finish with the new Xbox exclusive games that could appear in The Game Awards 2021, we have to add to this “list” the sequel to Prey, which has been leaked a few days ago under the name of Prey 2: Neuroshock, which would supposedly be launched in 2022. Obviously this is the game that could have the most difficult time to appear in The Game Awards, especially since it is not official.

Finally, we remind you that in addition to waiting for the most surprising announcements, a few days ago the demos from The Game Awards through the Microsoft Store. Without a doubt, Geoff’s event that will begin next December 11 at 1:00 a.m. in Spain and December 10 at 5:00 p.m. in Mexico, looks very interesting, especially if we end up watching some of these new Xbox exclusive games.