These are the most iconic musicals in film history – Spoiler Time

Musicals have been a part of cinema forever. Loved by many, hated by others, we must all recognize that, whether or not they are fans of the genre, there is always someone who with their songs and dances manages to move us. For this reason, perhaps, it is a genre that, although many consider it to be exhausted, continues to resurface to feed our spirit in the most difficult times. Here is a list of some of the most iconic musicals in film history. What is your favorite?

1 Singin ‘in the Rain (1952)

Already in 1952 unforgettable musicals were being created, Singin ‘in the rain is proof of it. Gene Kelly interpret here Don lockwood, a silent film star who sees how, around him, with the arrival of talkies, everything starts to change quickly. A classic of classics and, furthermore, one of those films that always do good to the soul.

2 The Sound of Music (1965)

And if we talk about classics, how can we leave out The Sound of Music? Also known as Smiles and tears me The rebellious novice is an adaptation of the novel The story of the singers of the Trapp family and the musical of Broadway also called The Sound of Music. The film tells the story of a novice who is sent to the home of a military widower from Austria to take care of her seven children and that she will end up finding her place in the world there.

3 Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Much more current but a classic too, Moulin Rouge! is a musical film directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The inspiration for the film comes from the opera La Traviata, as well as the novel The Lady of the Camellias, and tell us the tragic love story between Satine, with his wishes to become a star, and Christian, the bohemian poet who falls in love with her but he cannot offer her the fame that she desires.

4 La La Land (2016)

Even more current than Moulin rouge! and perhaps the great musical of recent times, La La Land is a film directed by Damien Chazelle and starring the incredible duo of Emma Stone and Ryan gosling. She is an aspiring actress and he is a jazz pianist living a beautiful romance in the city of The Angels. What’s more, we all remember her as the wrongly awarded in the 89th ceremony of the Oscar to Best film, statuette that finally stayed Moonlight.

5 Les Misérables (2012)

Premiered at the 2012 and directed by Tom hooper, this movie is based on the homonymous musical by Alain boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg which, in turn, is based on the famous literary work of Victor Hugo. Starring Hugh jackman, Russell crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda seyfried and Eddie redmayne, retells us the story of Jean valjean in a spectacular way.

6 Grease (1978)

Just thinking about Grease one makes you want to dress like John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John and start dancing. This movie by 1978 tells the love story between Danny zuko, a rebel without a cause, and Sandy, a very innocent girl, and is based on the musical of the same name.

7 Mamma mia! (2008)

Based on the musical of the same name and the popular songs of the group ABBA (and even with some songs composed especially for the film), this film of the 2008 bill the story of Sophie, a young woman about to get married, played by Amanda seyfried, who invites to her wedding three men she suspects may be her father since they maintained a bond with their mother in the past, she is played by the unrivaled Meryl streep.

8 Annie (1982)

On 1982 this film directed by John huston which is based on the musical of Broadway of the same name and which, in turn, is based on the comic strips entitled Little orphan annie from Harold gray. Of course, it tells the story of a little orphan girl who will cross her path with a millionaire while dreaming of reuniting with her parents. A classic of those that always make us excited, so much so that there were other adaptations such as the television film of 1999 and the film directed by Will gluck at 2014.

9 My Fair Lady (1964)

Based on the play by Bernard Shaw, Pygmalion, this movie of 1964 is starring the incomparable Audrey hepburn, who plays a street florist who begins to receive diction classes to be able to pass herself off as a high-society lady and, from then on, her whole life is modified.

10 Chicago (2002)

Directed by Robert Marshall, this movie from 2002 it is also one of the new classical musicals. It is based on a musical by Broadway homonym and starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée zellweger, who play two women convicted of murder who only through fame can be saved from the gallows.

eleven Funny Girl (1968)

We can’t talk about musicals without talking about HER: Barbra Streisand. Funny girl It is her debut as a film actress, after becoming famous with the same role in musical theater and tells the story of Fanny brice, a woman who wishes to achieve success in Broadway. The film received 8 prizes of the Academy, including that of Best actress for Barbra Streisand, who shared it with Katharine hepburn due to a tie.

12 Eleven (2017)

Maybe not as popular as all the others on this list, but this irish film from 2017 he deserved his place. Written and directed by John carney, tells the story of two musicians struggling to stay afloat in Dublin, performed by the duo called Swell season, composed by Glen hansard and Markéta Irglová, who wrote the songs for the movie.

13 West Side Story (1961)

Based on a homonymous musical (which, in turn, is inspired by the classic work of Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet), West side story is perhaps another of the most emblematic musicals in the history of cinema. Romantic, of course, the film was nominated for eleven prizes of the Academy, of which he won 10, including that of Best film. His success is so unbeatable that by the end of this 2021 the premiere of a new version is expected, this time by Steven Spielberg.

14 Cabaret (1972)

Starring the amazing Liza minelli, this musical film is also adapted from a play by Broadway of the same name which, in turn, is based on a literary work: The Berlin Stories, from Christopher Isherwood. A curiosity about the film? He holds the record for the most nominated film for Academy Awards even without having been nominated for Best film.

fifteen The Wizard of Oz (1939)

And if we talk about Liza minelli of course we have to talk about his mother, Judy Garland, and the classic of classics, The wizard of oz. The Wizard of Oz is based on the fantasy novel by Frank baum, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and the story introduces us to Dorothy, a girl who has an incredible adventure in the Land of oz, but you want to go home, in Kansas.

16 Begin Again (2014)

Returning a little more to the present, This musical romantic comedy is, again, from John carney, and has as protagonists Keira Knightley already Mark Ruffalo. Knightley plays a young English woman who has just arrived New York accompanying her musician boyfriend (played by Adam Levine, the singer of the band Maroon 5), but is soon estranged from him. Thus, he ends up embarking on his own musical adventure with a lost producer and finding the most unexpected resources to create music.

17 The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

In this list you could not miss The Rocky Horror Picture Show! The movie of 1975 It is, perhaps, one of the few truly cult musicals that has a fervent fan base that keeps it alive., no matter how many years have passed since its release. The Rocky Horror Picture Show It was directed by Jim sharman and it is a parody of the class B horror and science fiction films of the years 30, although He ended up creating a unique aesthetic that marked fashion and culture for decades.

18 The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

We close our list with The Phantom of the Opera, this movie from 2004 starring Gerard butler and Emmy rossum based on the unforgettable musical by Andrew Lloyd Weber (which in turn is based on the novel by Gaston Leroux). Although it has not been so successful, the story is a classic within the genre and critics have praised the performances of the cast, especially that of Gerard Butler.