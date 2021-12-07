The Yutu 2 rover observes a mysterious cubic object on the Moon

Yutu 2, the Chinese rover that has been on the dark side of the Moon since 2019, was conducting regular observation work last November when, unexpectedly, its camera captured a mysterious cubic object from a distance. Of course, the poor clarity of the image makes it difficult to define exactly what it is. It is also true that it is unusual for rovers to spot objects while on the natural satellite.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) describes it as a “mysterious house”. On another close-up of the image you can see a silhouette that has a similarity to a goal. Before all sorts of wild theories emerge – it’s not the Tesseract and no one tried to play soccer on the Moon – the CNSA plans for Yutu 2 to launch a new mission to find out what it is.

Yutu 2’s next objective on the Moon will then be to get closer to the object. This is approximately 80 meters away. Experts estimate that the vehicle it will take between two and three months to locate yourself in a suitable position in order to obtain more accurate data. Why so long? Due to its reduced speed and the obstacles ahead.

It could be a simple rock on the moon

Andre Jones, a journalist specializing in Chinese space programs, including investigative ones on the surface of the Moon, warned that we are hardly before an object of alien origin. Despite the above, it is worth investigating to find out. “It is not an obelisk or aliens, but it is certainly something that should be checked. It is difficult to discern something from the image,” he mentioned through Twitter.

So yeah, it’s not an obelisk or aliens, but certainly something to check out, and hard to discern much from the image. But large boulders (right) are sometimes excavated by impacts, as seen by the Chang’e-3 mission, which launched 8 years ago on Dec 1. [CNSA/CLEP] pic.twitter.com/ifOIFr4oQI – Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) December 3, 2021

An option that begins to gain strength during the last hours is that it could be just a rock that was exposed after an impact on the Moon. Surely the audience will be waiting to know what it is, although for this we will have to be patient and wait until next year.