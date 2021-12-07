The Xiaomi 12 Lite and Lite Zoom will carry these Qualcomm processors

There are still a few weeks left for Xiaomi to make the first models of the Xiaomi 12 series official. In the same way that the company has been doing since its eighth generation, this year we will also have a Lite variant that will arrive in two models, Xiaomi 12 Lite and Lite Zoom.

These two smartphones will not arrive this month, but will be delayed for several months to be presented together with the future Xiaomi Mix 5 according to the latest rumors. However, the chipset that they will mount is already known, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or G +.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite has already been certified in the IMEI entity under model numbers 2203129I and 2203129G for India and the global market respectively. While the Lite Zoom model with model number 2203129BC will only be available for China.

According to these serial numbers, these two models would be presented during the month of March of the next year. Dates on which Mix 5 is also expected to be presented.

The design of the new Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite would be very similar to that of the Xiaomi Civi. They will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1080 × 2400 as well as a rear module with triple camera.

