The worst Marvel movies, according to critics (GoBizNext note)





By GoBizNext

In recent years, Marvel has released a series of films that have been a success with fans, but they have not been spared from some failure.

Here we tell you which are the worst Marvel movies, according to the criticism of the specialized site, Rotten tomatoes.

Eternals (2021)

It is the most recent Marvel film, starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

It is the film with the worst rating with a score of 47%, although in theaters it has been very successful.

Thor: A Dark World (2013)

It was the second superhero movie and featured Natalie Portman.

It has a score of 66% and was considered the worst film until the premiere of Eternals.

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

It was one of Marvel’s worst flops and when they released Avengers, they decided to replace the Hulk, who was played by Edward Norton.

It has a rating of 67%.

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Although it did not do so well in the critics, it had a gross of more than 600 million dollars.

It has a score of 72%.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

According to critics, it was the worst Avengers movie.

It has a rating of 76%.

Thor (2011)

He was one of the few Marvel superheroes who still didn’t have a movie.

It has a score of 77%.

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Although opinions were divided, it was the superhero film that made the most profits at the box office.

It has a rating of 79%.

Black Widow (2021)

The film was overshadowed by the differences between Scarlett Johansson and Disney, because it was released on Disney + and not just in theaters.

It has a score of 79%.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Opinions were divided, but it generated more than a billion dollars at the box office.

It has a score of 79%.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

It had a gross of 370 million dollars, a figure somewhat low compared to the films of other superheroes.

It has a rating of 80%.

This content is published by julioastillero.com with the express authorization of GoBizNext. Reproduction prohibited. You can see the original content by clicking here: https://gobiznext.com/lifestyle/las-peores-peliculas-de-marvel-segun-la-critica/



The Federal Labor Law establishes that employers must pay the Christmas bonus before December 20 or they may be sanctioned By: Fifth Power With the arrival of December the time to receive the Christmas bonus began if you are a salaried worker in Mexico, but in case of that they do not want to pay you or […]



Related