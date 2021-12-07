The world icon of beauty and elegance

© GettyImages Michelle Obama welcomes the President of France, François Hollande, to the White House dressed as Carolina Herrera.

Hollywood celebrities like Lupita nyong’o, Taylor Swift, Marion cotillard, Sandra Bullock, Katy Perry or Salma Hayek, all have been dressed by this great figure of fashion, without forgetting his most faithful devotee, Renée zellweger.

“The red carpet is very important. You have to be very careful that the right person dresses the right way. For me, it has to be a perfect look. ” [Herrera]

© GettyImages Renée Zellweger is a great fan of Carolina Herrera.

“The secret to staying inspired: you have to have imagination at all times and a curiosity to discover new things. Allow yourself to be open to inspiration and see things from a new perspective. Inspiration comes from anything and everything. You should always keep your eyes open; great things have a way of finding you if you do. ” [Herrera]

© GettyImages Katy Perry wears a Carolina Herrera polka dot dress (New York Spring 2020) for the David Lynch Foundation’s ‘Silence the Violence’ charity event

One of the great stars of the new generations, the actress Sofia Carson, who prevails year after year among the best dressed in her haute couture outfits in the red carpets, feels passion for her and everything she represents:

“I had the honor of meeting Carolina Herrera during one of her brand’s shows in New York and she is just as you imagine her: beautifully sophisticated, glamorous and at the same time so warm,” she recalls.

© GettyImages Sofia Carson dressed as Carolina Herrera during the MTV Music Awards 2018

“As a designer, her looks have a language of her own that is recognized and loved throughout the world… Her designs enhance classic and timeless femininity. Accented with polka dots, expressed in yellow, white and black, or reinvented in an impeccably cut white shirt, his designs have conquered from first ladies to fashionistas all over the world. Wes Gordon has become the great guardian of his legacy and his work is being spectacular, “said the young actress, one of the most chic in the world of entertainment.

“For me it is and always will be an honor to wear the iconic Carolina Herrera designs,” concluded Carson.

© GettyImages In 2017, Gordon began advising Carolina Herrera. A year later, he was appointed creative director of the brand.

Herrera will celebrate her next birthday next January. From HELLO! USES We want to be the first to congratulate you and wish you many more years of success, with that delicate savoir faire to which you are accustomed. There are many years of hard work that the magazine has been a faithful witness to from the front row of its parades … Bravo and the successes continue!

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.