The Walking Dead: Iconic Character Makes A Surprise Return At The End Of World Beyond

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, after a decade of intrigue finally revealed important details about the origin of the virus that caused it all. And it was the iconic character from the first season of the original drama who explained it through a video.

December 06, 2021 23:50 hs

The walking dead will return with the second third of eight episodes of season 11 in February of next year through the broadcast network AMC, as planned by the network. Meanwhile, the spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond He concluded this Sunday with his part of the story after two installments, connecting with the end of the first part of the original drama and revealing after a decade important information about the origin of the virus that started it all. (Final episode spoilers)

Dr. Edwin Jenner who appeared on The Walking Dead made a cameo at the end of World Beyond

World Beyond came to an end with episode 10 of season 2, titled “The Last Light,” and it brought back an iconic character who appeared in the final two episodes of season 1 of The Walking Dead. As stated before its premiere, the spinoff drama was meant to tie up some loose ends in the zombie universe. The series ended up revealing a faster and stronger race of walkers. which has been commonly seen all this time in the zombie universe, and that French researchers were behind the virus getting worse .

No one expected a major character from The Walking Dead to appear during the World Beyond finale. Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah emerich), who interacted with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of survivors in episode 5 of season 2 while investigating the virus through the sample “TS-19” or test subject 19, appeared this Sunday through a video explaining how this evil originated. it spread all over the world.

Recall that Dr. Jenner was a virologist at the Center for Disease Control who first revealed to Rick Grimes that the world had collapsed because of the virus, and that if he died he would automatically become a walker. Ten years after the outbreak, Dr. returned during the final episode of World Beyond via video archive when a French woman appeared (Carey Van Driest) dusting off hard drives and downloading Wildfire broadcasts aired by Jenner in 2010.

Dr. Jenner appeared at the end of World Beyond through a pre-recorded video exposing his idea to the French

The broadcasts date back to before Jenner’s wife, CDC scientist Dr. Candace Jenner, succumbed to a walker bite. That’s when Emerich’s character advanced the resuscitation investigation as “Test Subject 19.” In the video, Jenner reacts to the data sent by the French at the time, revealing the following:

“Using cardiac plaques as the host medium for steroid therapies to reactivate the circulatory system in hopes of shorting the brain, or perhaps restoring function to cause nerve confusion, is a fascinating approach.”