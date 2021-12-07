‘The voice’, the ‘Deluxe’ and ‘The Da Vinci code’, in today’s ‘prime time’

Antenna 3 premieres tonight (10:10 pm) the special ‘The Voice: destiny the final’, which will review the best moments of the program and show the trajectory of the eight semifinalists who have reached the final stretch of the musical program. They all have the same goal: to get to the final.

Telecinco Issues tonight (22:00 hours) a new installment of the ‘Deluxe’. The program presented by María Patiño will receive the parents of Mario Biondo, Raquel Sánchez Silva’s first husband. Eight years after his death, the investigation is still open in Italy, his native country. For Mario’s family and for the Italian justice there are a series of irregularities in the three autopsies that were performed, so that they do not rule out any hypothesis.

Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon in The 1

For its part, ‘The Da Vinci Code’ comes tonight to The 1 of TVE (22:05 hours). Professor and famed symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) is forced to go to the Louvre Museum one night, when the murder of a restorer leaves behind a mysterious trail of symbols and clues. With the help of police cryptographer Sophie Neveu (Audrey Tautou) and putting his own life on the line, Langdon discovers that Leonardo Da Vinci’s work hides a series of mysteries that point to a secret society in charge of guarding an ancient secret that has been hidden for two thousand years …

the sixth bet tonight (9:30 p.m.) on a new delivery of ‘the Sixth Night’. José Yélamo reviews the news on ‘laSexta Noche’ with Pedro J. Ramírez, travels to Zarautz to cook with Karlos Arguiñano and puts a magic touch on the program with an interview with Anthony Blake.

Asa Butterfield is a quirky kid in Four

Also, a new pass from ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’ arrives tonight (10:15 p.m.) to the prime time of Four. Jacob (Asa Butterfield), 16, is a boy with relationship problems and very close to his grandfather. After suffering a family tragedy and with the intention of learning more about the past and the crazy stories of his grandfather, he convinces his parents to go to the coast of Wales and look for the home for special children of Miss Peregrine, of which so much they have spoken to him.