The songs that defined her singing career

Ariana Grande today has a place in the music industry thanks to all her talent and unique style that this singer has, what songs were successful after success?

Ariana Grande began his story in the world of acting for Nickelodeon, What Cat on ‘Victorious’ and the character was so beloved that he later had a spin-off at the do of Sam from ‘iCarly’; but at that time, everything that is incredible was not yet discovered singer was able.

After 3 years of recording, in 2013, Ariana Grande released ‘Yours Truly’, an album with songs like ‘The Way’ and ‘Lovin’ it ‘; with this album, Ariana managed to position itself in the first place of the musical list Billboard 200 and the successes seemed to begin to be seen in the singer’s career.

You may also be interested: Did Olivia Rodrigo dedicate her song Traitor to Joshua Bassett?

After this album of Big, they began to accumulate more and more achievements, how did this amazing and talented interpreter? Here are some songs key in your career that they threw it to the top and kept it there; Maybe you met her with one of these and they will bring back amazing memories.

5 key songs in Ariana Grande’s career

1. Problem

This song was one of the first that really gave Ariana Grande great popularity, on her album ‘My Everything’ was the track ‘Problem’ with the featuring of Iggy Azalea That made this song explode

This song was released in 2014 and today has more than 1 billion views on YouTube.

2. Break Free

In ‘My Everything’ we also find the song ‘Break Free’, which became a huge hit for Ari that was heard worldwide and was an extremely popular song.

It’s been 7 long years since the release of this song, wow!

3. Focus

In 2016, Ariana released her album ‘Dangerous Woman’, which was an unimaginably unprecedented success, but ‘Focus’ especially it was a hit of the whole album, although we can also highlight ‘Into You’ and ‘Side to Side’.

An incredible song with all the talent of Ariana Grande.

4. God is a Woman

‘Sweetener’ It’s a very good Ariana Grande album, released in 2018 and full of good beats; but from this we can highlight by much ‘God is a woman’, a song that gave much more of all the talent of Ari.

A song iconic in Ariana Grande’s career.

5. 7 rings

‘7 rings’ is one of the most popular and recognized songs by Ariana Grande, on the album ‘Thank U, Next’ We can find this excellent song by Ari that everyone sang at one time.

What is your favorite Ariana Grande song? Did any of these bring back fond memories? The singer has been in the industry for many years and will surely continue to succeed.

Ariana has collaborated with singers like Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and many others who show us that female power dominates in international music.