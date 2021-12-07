The saddest deaths in cinema: from Ellie from ‘Up’ to Rozie from ‘Jojo Rabbit’ | Famous
In the cinema, deaths are not strange, since they are sometimes used as a trigger for a story. But, sometimes, the characters who pass away are so loved or die in such a sad way that it impacts the hearts of the audience for a long time. Here are the 6 saddest movie deaths that made more than one cry.
Logan not only meant the end for a story that began in 2000, but also the farewell to Hugh jackman of a character he played for 17 years.
That is why the feeling of loss was greater, since there was not only sadness for Laura’s reaction to the death of her father, but also because it would be the last time the Australian actor could be seen with the claws of Wolverine.
Remus Lupine and Tonks ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II’
The final battle between good and evil took place at Hogwarts, the school of wizardry and wizardry. Here, Voldemort’s forces engaged Harry Potter and his allies in all-out war.
One of the most painful casualties was that of Remus Lupine and his wife, Nymphadora Tonks, as they had only recently been married and a newborn baby was waiting for them at home.
Jojo Betzie is a young member of the Hitler Youth who has been brainwashed for much of his childhood. His mother, Rosie, is a member of the German resistance that seeks the fall of the Nazi regime, so she wants her son to have a normal life.
The saddest moment in the movie was when Jojo found his mother’s body hanging in the middle of the town square.
At the beginning of the film the love story between Ellie and Carl is shown. From his childhood, his wedding and his goal of traveling to the Paradise Falls. One afternoon, Ellie falls ill and dies shortly after, leaving Carl completely alone and with a goal to accomplish.
Tony Stark in ‘Avengers: Endgame’
Tony Stark (Iron Man) and the rest of the Avengers had one last plan to defeat Thanos, get the power of the infinity gems to return to the universe as it was before the villain’s attack.
After an intense battle, Tony seized the gauntlet and the gems, so with a snap he eliminated Thanos and his army from existence. Sadly, that feat was the hero’s last, due to all the power he used was too much for his human body.
Han Solo in ‘The Force Awakens’
The mercenary Han Solo was an important part in the ‘Star Wars’ saga, for which his death was mourned by fans of the franchise.
After reuniting with his son Ben, Han Solo tried to get him to return to the light side and leave the First Order.
When it seemed that he had convinced him, the villain activated his lightsaber, piercing his father’s abdomen. Han Solo fell into the void of the Starkiller base, Chewbacca’s howls of pain as the only background.