The Russo brothers will record in Prague with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas

The Russo brothers are set to shoot with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas their new film in Prague, called The Gray Man, which will premiere on Netflix.

The streaming platform announced a few days ago that it has already confirmed the cast of the film The Gray Man, which has been described as a franchise at the level of James Bond.

The project seeks to take the darkest corners of the city of the Czech Republic to have the best shots.

