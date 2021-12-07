The Russo brothers are set to shoot with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas their new film in Prague, called The Gray Man, which will premiere on Netflix.

The streaming platform announced a few days ago that it has already confirmed the cast of the film The Gray Man, which has been described as a franchise at the level of James Bond.

The project seeks to take the darkest corners of the city of the Czech Republic to have the best shots.

In addition, it was reported that the Prague-based film company Stillking will be a local partner, which has been confirmed by that company.

This will be Netflix’s largest movie with a millionaire budget, estimated at $ 200 million.

The film on which Netflix had spent the most was The Irishman, by director Martin Scorsese and on which $ 159 million was spent, being Netflix’s most expensive original production to date.

The Gray Man, the film that the Russo brothers will record in Prague with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas for Netflix is ​​an action thriller, as described by the platform itself and is based on the novel by Mark Greaney.