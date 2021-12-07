The Rock | Dwayne Johnson Highest Paid Actor – How Much Is His Fortune

No one can doubt that Dwayne johnson He became one of the great celebrities in recent decades and is one of the most beloved, something that can only be noticed by entering his official Instagram account, where he has more than 250 million followers. This quality has led him to star in various films and is what has catapulted him to be the highest paid actor in Hollywood today.

So much is the love he receives from his fans that more than once he was seduced into entering politics and a Pisplay poll found him the most voted by 30 thousand adults. In fact, it is something he has in mind, since in February of this year he declared: “I would consider a presidential race in the future if it’s what the people want. I really mean it, and I’m not frivolous in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people.”.

According to official figures from Forbes, The Rock had revenue of $ 124 million in 2018 for his movies and the series Ballers HBO, something he was proud of and shared the news with his fans. The trend was repeated in 2019 when it made about 90 million for the movies Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Hobbs and shaw, in addition to having participated in the fifth season of the aforementioned program and being the presenter of Titan Games from the NBC network.

While we would have imagined that the Coronavirus pandemic was going to affect him, this did not happen. According to the Forbes numbers, in 2020 he earned $ 87.5 million for continuing in his role as host and for being the narrator, creator and executive producer of the comedy Young Rock. Taking into account these data, the site TheRichest.com estimates that his fortune is currently 320 million dollars.

The interpreter and former star of wrestling has everything to overcome the numbers of previous years, since only for the films Jungle cruise, which premieres July 30 on Disney + with Premier Access, and Red Notice, from Netflix, will pocket about 40 million. The premiere of Black adam, in what will be his first participation in DC Comics, and will continue to launch its clothing line under the Under Armor brand.