The reasons why Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez broke up and what has changed 17 years later

They met in 2002 while filming the movie A dangerous relationship and that was when the crush between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez emerged. The actress, married at that time with a second husband, the dancer Cris Judd, separated months later to live an intense love story with the actor that lasted barely two years. Despite the brevity of their relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had time to become the most mediatic and persecuted couple, causing a sensation in the early 2000s, with an engagement ring involved and the intention to marry. in Santa Barbara, California. However, the link was canceled and a year later, in January 2004, they announced their separation. At the end of that same year the singer married Marc Anthony and they were the parents of 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max. After her break with the father of her children, the actress and dancer would maintain a 4-year relationship with the athlete and businessman Alex Rodríguez. For his part, Ben Afleck began a solid relationship that lasted 13 years with fellow actress Jennifer Garner with whom he had three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8. The model Shauna Sexton and the actresses Lindsay Shookus and Ana De Armas, occupied the heart of the actor during the years that he was separated from Jlo, however, 17 years later, the love that Jlo and Ben Affleck felt reawakens with the same intensity and passion as in the first years of the 2000s. What were the reasons that led them to be separated and what has changed so that they now give themselves this second chance? Hit play and we’ll tell you!

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday with a passionate kiss to Ben Affleck







