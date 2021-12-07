The reason George Clooney turned down $ 35 million for working ONLY one day

To show what happened a few years ago when he turned down a juicy offer of money for a day’s work! Clooney was honest and very direct with his response when questioned during an interview for the newspaper. The Guardian. The question was whether he felt he had ‘enough money’ at this point in his life. Without hesitation, George replied, “Yes. I was offered $ 35 million for a day’s work for an airline commercial, but I discussed it with Amal and we decided that it was not worth it “, confessed the director of the film The Tender Bar.

Without thinking too much about it, the actor made the decision based on his instincts. “The proposal was associated with a country that, although it is an ally, is sometimes questionable. So I thought, ‘If it takes a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it.’

George Clooney turned down a million-dollar offer for a day of filming for a commercial.

(Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Turner)



George Clooney also admitted that his work rate has dropped considerably for a powerful reason: his children. Elle and Alexander, four years old. And it is for them and for Amal Alamuddin, 43, who now makes decisions much more calmly. “My wife and I had this conversation about work when I turned 60 in May. We can still ‘move’ well and we both love what we do. However, we must make sure that we don’t do anything stupid and live our lives, ”he said.