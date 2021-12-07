The photo of Sofía Vergara that has revolutionized social networks

Sofia Vergara She is one of the most influential women in the Latin world. The actress of 48 years, protagonist of the series ‘Modern Family’ have 21.2 million followers in your official account Instagram where he revolutionizes his followers every time he shares a publication.

The Colombian actress is one of the most desired women on the planet. its beauty, her sympathy and her smile have made it admired by millions of people around the world. This Friday, Sofía wanted to remind her followers of some photos from 21 years ago, where it has shown that the years do not pass through it.

Sofía Vergara in the 2000s

“#tbt Los Angeles. 2000’s”, He has written. In the publication Sofía has shared two photos. One in a bikini and the other with a purple-toned blouse. At that time the interpreter wore a long brunette hair Spectacular! Hours after Sofia has shared these images, the publication already accumulates more than 440,500 likes and about 2,000 comments on Instagram.

The actress likes to show her followers images of the past, since a week ago she shared another snapshot of the 90’s. “#tbt Miami #the90’s “, she wrote. In this photo she also appears in a bikini, although with a different hair color.

Legal mess for some frozen embryos

Precisely this week Sofía Vergara has made the news, but not for its publications in networks. The artist is wrapped in a legal mess with his ex-partner, businessman Nick loeb, about about frozen embryos, as reported by some American media.

Both of them They decided to use the IVF method and frozen the embryos when they were a couple. Their relationship lasted four years and in 2014 they ended the romance. It was shortly after they broke up that the dispute began in the courts, a fight in which, for the moment, Sofía wins the battle.

The Los Angeles Superior Court I would have ordered last Tuesday the impossibility for Loeb to make use of these embryos without “the explicit and written consent” of the Colombian actress, noted portal Page Six.