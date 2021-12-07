The other versions of ‘All I Want for Christmas’: Auryn, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande …

If we think of Christmas, the same song comes to mind: the Christmas hit of Mariah Carey, All I Want For Christmas Is You. This song has earned the American singer to become the true queen of winter and also to amass a great fortune behind her back whenever this time of year arrives.

His song has not only become one of the most played in history, but has also been covered by many artists. There are many covers of Mariah Carey’s hit song that exist, although there are some that have obtained more recognition than others.

From Auryn to Justin Bieber, we leave you a compilation of some of the artists who have joined the wave of Mariah Carey’s success by covering her most remembered song.

Auryn

The quintessential Spanish boyband, Auryn, formed by Álvaro Gango, Blas Cantó, Carlos Marco, David Lafuente and Dani Fernández, was one of the first groups in our country that dared to cover the mythical Carey.

They did it at a concert during the show The backyard on Castilla-La Mancha TV, with a spectacular live performance and practically dispensing with the instrumental arrangements of the original version to give it a much more acoustic touch.

Justin Bieber

If anyone has followed the Christmas tradition in their songs with as much success as Mariah Carey that has been Justin Bieber. The Canadian singer has several Christmas carols, of course adapted to his style, such as Mistletoe or Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

However, if one has stood out above all, that has been his version of All I Want For Christmas Is You with Mariah Carey. The artist released this single in December 2011 and it has become a true Christmas hit alongside the original song, surpassing 200 million views.

Ariana Grande

Another of the singers who has not hesitated to cover the mythical All I Want For Christmas Is You has been Ariana Grande. The American did not hesitate to sing this Christmas classic live during 11th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Citadel Outlets in Los Angeles, a home video that, despite its quality, exceeds 17 million views.

Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony She was also encouraged in 2014 to release her own version of the Mariah Carey song. The group, at the time made up of Ally Brooke, Normani, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane, stayed quite faithful to the rhythm of the original song on its most Christmas cover.

Michael buble

The composer Michael buble He has also been one of the great winners of Christmas thanks to his versions of the best-known Christmas carols in the English language. For this reason, the cover of the song by Mariah Carey could not be missing in her repertoire either, with a much more nostalgic rhythm than the lively Christmas song.

In fact, the 46-year-old singer also dared to sing this song with Mariah Carey in his Christmas special program in 2013, a version in which the rhythm remains much more faithful to the original song.

Miley Cyrus

In 2007, the singer Miley Cyrus He surprised Disneyland park goers with a live performance in the middle of the park. Among the songs the singer sang was her own version of All I Want For Christmas Is You, with a very rocker tone.

And we know that the American artist is not bad at recording covers of some of the best-known songs in the world and, of course, the quintessential Christmas song could not be missing from her repertoire.

Nancys Blondes

The versions of this song in other languages ​​could not be missing either. And if anyone has excelled in this task, that has been the Spanish group Nancys Blondes, lead by Mario vaquerizo, who dared to release his own Spanish version of the song: The best present is you.

Carpool Karaoke

James corden he is also an expert in covers. And if something has stood out about the presenter, it is that he knows very well how to take artists to his field … In his version of All I Want For Christmas Is You, sung in its section Carpool Karaoke, got artists like Lady Gaga, Adele, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Elton John or Selena Gómez dare to sing this Christmas classic.