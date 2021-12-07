The Origin of Zombies on ‘The Walking Dead’: ‘World Beyond’ Epilogue Reveals Important Details About The Virus

And hand in hand with the return of an important character: The unforgettable Dr. Jenner who told Rick Grimes that everyone was infected.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the third series in AMC’s zombie franchise after The walking dead and Fear the walking dead It started out as a limited story that would be told over two seasons and it has. The episode aired last Sunday, ‘The Last Light’ (2×10) has put the finishing touch to fiction starring Alexa Mansour and Aliyah Royale, a story that has shown us another scenario of the apocalypse that we knew from the hand of Rick Grimes and company and that has offered answers to important questions about the franchise. Throughout its journey, World beyond has explained to us what it means for a subject to be an ‘A’ or a ‘B’, has shed light on the CRM -to which the helicopter that took the leader of Alexandria belonged- and has anticipated the expected films to the time to advance the first tracks. Also, along the way, he has told us an interesting story in which there are survivors trying to reverse the effects of a virus that has ended the world.



In this context of what has meant The Walking Dead: World Beyond for the franchise, it’s no wonder you ended up with a post-credits scene that has given us, for the first time in a long time, a important clue to the origin of the pandemic that began to raise the dead. In it, a French scientist is the subject of accusations by a man who believes that she and her co-workers are guilty of causing and worsening the outbreak. In addition, the scene in question connects directly with a character that fans of The walking dead They know very well: Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich), the scientist from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that Rick and his family visited in the first season of the original series and who revealed to Rick that they were all infected: “If you die, you convert.”

The scene in question revealed the existence of an even more deadly “race” of Walkers than the one we know from a French scientist, played by Carey Van Driest, who, 10 years after the world-ending outbreak, dust off Jenner’s 2010 broadcasts. At the time, the CDC was studying necrotic flesh samples and the transmissions predate Jenner’s wife, Candace Jenner, being bitten and her resuscitation being studied as “Subject 19.”

“THE DEAD ARE BORN HERE”

In the background video, Jenner reacts to the data sent by the French scientists and to the promising idea to work against resuscitation, while, at that moment, a man with a gun confronts the French scientist and orders her to reveal where is the Primrose Team. “They weren’t here when it happened. When you all did what you did. They were at the Toledo (Ohio) conference.”

She also hoped to find them in that place, in an abandoned laboratory in which it says in French: “Les morts sont nes icl” (The dead are born here). “I had that hope versus hope. I had to try. If they returned here to their work they could finish all this. Even after all this time,” said the doctor. His attacker held up his pistol: “They should be dead. If they aren’t and they come back like you, we won’t lock them up like the rest. We’ll kill them. Finish this? You started it. All teams. So … you did it. worse”. And he shot. Meanwhile, Jenner’s video in the background spoke of the “variants” they had been told about: “We haven’t seen anything like this here. Nothing quite like it.”

In just a minute, the doctor revived like a walker like we’ve never seen before: faster, stronger, angrier.

“It was the French,” Jenner told Rick’s group at the end of the first season of The walking dead. “As far as I know, they were the last to resist. As our people shot out the doors and committed suicide in the corridors, they stayed in the labs until the end. They thought they were close to a solution.”

However, in the post-credits scene of The Walking Dead: World Beyond It is revealed that what the French did made the situation worse, while the door is left open to something that we all feared: that it was humans themselves who made the zombie virus.

Will we know the origin? We don’t know, but Robert Kirkman claimed years ago that it would never be explained: “When we ask ourselves questions like these [sobre el origen del virus y la cura]We like to be as less definitive as possible because we don’t want to reveal anything. But the answers are ‘no’ and ‘no, “he said at a Comic-Con years ago in 2017.” One reason is because so many other zombie stories have been made. And the second is because it is like a proposal that breaks the mythology. “

