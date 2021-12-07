The new way thieves track your car to steal it at night

For distracted people, the “Apple AirTag”Are a useful tool that, thanks to its compact size, can be put in wallets or keys to be able to locate them easily from your cell phone. However, a group of people found an improper use for this accessory.

According to Canadian police reports, in recent weeks they have noticed a new form of theft that they fear will reach more parts of the world. Officers found cars with hidden AirTags, which were tracked by thieves to steal the units when night fell.

The police report indicates that the thieves follow their victims to shopping malls and, when the user gets out of his car, they place the AirTag in hidden parts with tape. When the owner of the car returns, the thieves are no longer at the scene, but they have the exact location of the car.

At night, the thieves arrive at the home of the owner of the car thanks to the AirTag tracking. With a key encoder, They receive the signal from inside the house and, in a matter of minutes, they steal the car without alerting anyone.

So far, officers have only found AirTags dumped at theft locations, but Samsung SmartTags are also known to be used for the same purpose. Unfortunately, there is little that users can do to prevent this new type of auto theft.

The police recommend that, when the car is left in a public place, the lower part of the bumpers, as well as the interior of the fenders, be carefully inspected in search of a stuck object. If you find it, it is advisable not to move from the site and call the authorities.

Apple stated that, thanks to an update, the iPhone will notify that it is detecting an unknown AirTag that is nearby after a certain time. However, Android users have no way of knowing if they have a tracker, at least not yet.