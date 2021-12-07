The new trailer of the special for the 20 years of Harry Potter is here

Anniversary special reunites the cast of Harry Potter 1:10

(CNN) – We have good news: the new trailer for the cast reunion of “Harry Potter” is here.



The special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on HBO Max on January 1. (Both CNN and HBO are part of WarnerMedia.)

The new trailer stars Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the long-running franchise, and follows the first trailer for the special that was released in November.

Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and many more are expected to participate in the special that will “celebrate the incomparable legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds and imaginations of families and fans across the world. world, “according to a statement.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, and filmmaker Chris Columbus are some of the names that will also appear.

Author and franchise creator JK Rowling, whose statements about the transgender community in recent years have sparked controversy, is not among the guests until now.