The most anticipated movies of 2022

2021 has turned out to be another year … let’s say, special. But if we review the best films of this 2021 we see that not everything has been bad. We can conclude that everything has gone a little better than in 2020. Following the rule of 3 we dare to get optimistic and think of a 2022 full of great things. At least we hope that in terms of film, because 2022 is loaded with great projects, a veritable accumulation of premieres that will keep us awaiting the billboard all year long.

It will be a record year for Marvel that even without counting the series that are premiering on Disney +, it will once again dominate theaters as it did before the pandemic arrived, but neither will a DC that returns with some of its most famous superheroes from The Justice League but also with the highly anticipated The batman. On the other hand, 2022 will be the year of Tom Cruise who, after multiple delays, will not only return as Ethan Hunt in his seventh Mission Impossible, 2022 will be the year of Maverick’s return to take to the skies at top speed.

As for fine-nosed moviegoers, although little is known about auteur films a year from now (we have to wait for Cannes and Venice 2022), we already have the release dates of the next Paul Thomas film marked in red Anderson, Licorice Pizza, or Guillermo del toro, The alley of lost souls. Netflix will also split it with the confrontation of Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling under the direction of the Russians with The gray man, a Nicolas Cage who will premiere several promising projects or the Brad Pitt covered in blood from Bullet train. That is not to mention the casualties that Tyler Rake and John Wick will cause in their second and fourth installments respectively.

We will also see Pe and Banderas in Official competition or the return of Álex de la Iglesia and Alberto Rodríguez, we will verify the already past sexual chemistry of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in Deep water and, finally, we can see if Uncharted has managed to adapt a video game well to the big screen. We have high hopes for 2022 and these films are our reasons for it.