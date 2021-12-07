The most anticipated movies of 2022
2021 has turned out to be another year … let’s say, special. But if we review the best films of this 2021 we see that not everything has been bad. We can conclude that everything has gone a little better than in 2020. Following the rule of 3 we dare to get optimistic and think of a 2022 full of great things. At least we hope that in terms of film, because 2022 is loaded with great projects, a veritable accumulation of premieres that will keep us awaiting the billboard all year long.
It will be a record year for Marvel that even without counting the series that are premiering on Disney +, it will once again dominate theaters as it did before the pandemic arrived, but neither will a DC that returns with some of its most famous superheroes from The Justice League but also with the highly anticipated The batman. On the other hand, 2022 will be the year of Tom Cruise who, after multiple delays, will not only return as Ethan Hunt in his seventh Mission Impossible, 2022 will be the year of Maverick’s return to take to the skies at top speed.
As for fine-nosed moviegoers, although little is known about auteur films a year from now (we have to wait for Cannes and Venice 2022), we already have the release dates of the next Paul Thomas film marked in red Anderson, Licorice Pizza, or Guillermo del toro, The alley of lost souls. Netflix will also split it with the confrontation of Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling under the direction of the Russians with The gray man, a Nicolas Cage who will premiere several promising projects or the Brad Pitt covered in blood from Bullet train. That is not to mention the casualties that Tyler Rake and John Wick will cause in their second and fourth installments respectively.
We will also see Pe and Banderas in Official competition or the return of Álex de la Iglesia and Alberto Rodríguez, we will verify the already past sexual chemistry of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in Deep water and, finally, we can see if Uncharted has managed to adapt a video game well to the big screen. We have high hopes for 2022 and these films are our reasons for it.
Advertising – Keep reading below
1
scream
Courtney Cox and company return in what, despite the lack of a number in its title, will be the fifth installment in the iconic slasher saga.
Release date: January 14
2
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson has not made a film that falls below the remarkable high and, judging by the early reviews, this college film set in the 70s will also be one of the best of next year.
Release date: January 14
3
Deep water
Although their romance is now over, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck met by starring together in this erotic thriller, Adrian Lyne’s first work (Unfaithful, Lolita, Fatal Attraction, 9 1/2 Weeks, etc) in 20 years.
Release date: January 14
4
The Williams method
Will Smith wants to re-enter the prize pools. After trying with Ali, is now on the hunt for golden statuettes with the biopic of the Williams sisters’ father.
Release date: January 21st
5
Agent 355
Female and feminist vindication of the spy genre starring and propelled by 5 of the biggest stars of international cinema.
Release date: January 21st
6
The alley of lost souls
Guillermo del Toro points to another retro delight with this remake of the famous 1947 noir starring Tyrone Power and now played by Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette or Willem Dafoe, among others.
Release date: January 28
7
Morbius
After his failed stint as Joker, good old Jared Leto now transforms into one of Spider-Man’s villains in a film that could mark the future of the Spider-Man universe.
Release date: January 28
8
Uncharted
Will the adaptation of a successful video game finally make a good movie? We all hope the positive response comes with Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake. In series, yes, the example has already been Arcane: League of Legends.
Release date: February 11th
9
Death on the Nile
Kenneth Branagh will give life to the well-known story of Agatha Christie with a cast led by none other than Gal Gadot, Emma Mackay and Letitia Wright, as well as an Armie Hammer that is always accompanied by controversy.
Release date: February 11th
10
Official competition
Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz seem to give it their all in this Argentine comedy that passed, with rave reviews, at the Venice Film Festival.
Release date: February 25
eleven
The batman
Zöe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, Barry Keoghan … They will all accompany a Robert Pattinson as the Bat Man in a film in which Matt Reeves seems to want to bring the entire universe together and characters that fascinate us of the dark hero of DC.
Release date: March 4
12
Camera café, the film
Will it be good, will it be bad? The important thing is that the expectation and curiosity are very high to see the adaptation of the mythical single camera sitcom to film.
Release date: March 18th
13
Prisoners of Ghostland
Sion Sono, one of the most extreme directors in world cinema, has met his acting equivalent, Nicolas Cage. Those who have already seen it say that it is as bad as we can imagine, we can no longer bear to see it.
Release date: March 18th
14
The Beatles and India
Yes Get back Your Beatlemania has reawakened, this documentary aims to finally reveal more of its mysterious and legendary time in India.
Release date: 28th March
fifteen
Bullet train
Starring Brad Pitt should be more than enough, but next to him are Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beets, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael Shannon. In case you still do not have to buy the advance ticket, know that it is an action tape directed by David Leitch, director of Deadpool 2, Atomic, or John wick.
Release date: April 8
16
Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets
17
The Northman
After The witch and The lighthouseRoger Eggers has assembled an eerily cool cast for his new film: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Björk.
Release date: April 22
18
Venicephrenia
The new film by Álex de la Iglesia stars Silvia Alonso and Ingrid García-Jonsson and is nothing less than a slasher at the carnival in the city of canals.
Release date: April 22
19
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
When Tom Holland claimed that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be the biggest to date, Benedict Cumberbatch pointed out that only until the second part of Doctor Strange. In addition, the good old mystic surgeon will meet the, now yes, Scarlet Witch.
Release date: May 6th
twenty-one
Top Gun: Maverick
Delayed again and again, the truth is that we have waited several decades for the return of Maverick and company to high-speed flight.
Release date: may 27th
22
Jurassic World: Dominion
This new Jurassic franchise will finally do its title justice in its third and, likely, last major installment. With dinosaurs already loose in the world, it will be necessary to see what Chris Pratt and company come up with.
Release date: June 10th
24
Elvis
After the success of Rocketman and, above all, of Bohemian RhapsodyEveryone hopes that Austin Butler’s Elvis will make it clear again who is the king of rock … And of the biopic.
Release date: 1st of July
25
Thor: Love & Thunder – photo
The return of a Jane Foster with powers is the main doubt in this installment of Thor with Christian Bale as a villain who, according to Taika Waititi’s words, promises to be very crazy.
Release date: July 8
26
Nope
After Let me out and Us, the world is very attentive and holding on to the chair everything that Jordan Peele does. This will be your next
nightmare film.
Release date: July 22
27
Black adam
The Rock only wanted to become a superhero if they assured him that he would be the most powerful of all, and that very thing says that he is his Black Adam for the DC universe around Shazam!.
Release date: July 29
29
Model 77
Alberto Rodríguez (The minimal island) directs Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez in this true story about prisoners in search of rights in full transition.
Release date: September 23
30
Mission impossible 7
Ethan Hunt, once again, accepting an impossible mission. And we will be there to see how, for very little, he achieves it.
Release date: September 30th
31
God’s crooked lines
After successes like Setback or The innocent, Oriol Paulo adapts the famous crime novel by Torcuato Luca de Tena with a cast led by Barbara Lennie and Eduard Fernández.
Release date: October 7
32
The Flash
Directed by the director of Andy Muschietti (Item) and the return of the Batman by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are the two great assets of this film, which will also mark the Hollywood debut of Maribel Verdú.
Release date: November 4th
33
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
If there is a Marvel movie that raises doubts, that is the sequel to Black panther. How Wakanda will recover from the death of T’Challa, or rather Chadwick Boseman, is a mystery that we all want to discover.
Release date: November 11th
3. 4
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Jason Momoa will also put on the suit again and take the trident for a new underwater adventure with Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman.
Release date: December 16
35
Avatar 2
After 13 years, it seems that the long-awaited sequel to what became the highest-grossing film in history will finally arrive. We will all put on the 3D glasses again to explore the landscapes, it seems that submarines, of Pandora.
release date: December 16
36
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Naomi Ackie will play the mythical singer in another musical biopic that will be, along with Elvis, a candidate for everything at the awards.
Release date: December 23th
37
Super Mario Bros: The Movie
Since Chris Pratt was announced as Mario or Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, this film has generated a lot of noise, but let’s not forget that it will only be cast as the original voice as it is an animated film. Behind, by the way, is the studio responsible for The minions,
Release date: December 23th
38
John wick 4
Although we already know that John Wick is going to have several spin-offs, we do not forget the brown in which we left our beloved Baba Yaga, how many delusional will Keanu Reeves end up this time? Our bet is over 500. The nuclear bomb will be saved for the fifth installment.
Release date: Unconfirmed, in USA May 27.
39
Spider-Man: A New Universe 2
40
Back daggers 2
Although the entire cast is changed except Daniel Craig (including Ana de Armas), it hurts us, we want to get into another Cluedo session. In addition, here you will be accompanied by Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn or Ethan Hawke. They are still not Ana de Armas, but it starts with something.
Release date: Netflix, unconfirmed.
41
The gray man
Following his success with Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame, The Avengers Brothers have promised the biggest movie in Netflix history. They will try to keep their word with a spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thornton, among others.
Release date: Netflix, unconfirmed
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Keep reading below