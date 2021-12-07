The modality of learning on demand with renowned figures of culture grows – Aptus

Learn “The job of narrating” with the writer Liliana Heker or take “Eight film lessons” with the director Mariano Llinás are just some of the proposals of the brand new online platform Mageia, which offers distance culture courses in virtual format, a trend that emerged as a result of the pandemic but gained strength due to the possibility of reaching all Spanish-speaking stakeholders in the world.

The trend of classes taught by great renowned experts, through short, high-quality lessons, based on their own experiences, began in the United States during the pandemic through the Master Class platform, which allows users to access For example, acting classes with Israeli Natalie Portman, drums with former Beatle Ringo Starr (one of the most recent on the web), art and creativity with American artist Jeff Koons, photography with Annie Leibovitz or comedy with actor Steve Martin.

“Learn from the best in the world” This platform is promoted, which also includes courses given by the “Prophet of dystopia” Margaret Atwood, one of the most influential literary voices today, author of “The story of the maid.”

The courses on demand, through a subscription platform, seem to be replicated around the world with the slogan of transmitting the classes at any time, in any place and at the own pace of each student.

Mageia, the newest online platform for courses on demand, dictated by great Argentine artistic leaders, is part of that scene to extend local culture and art to the whole world.

The offer of the space includes, for example, the proposal of the critic Rafael Cippolini, who offers a course entitled “Macedonio Fernández and Xul Solar in Borges’ strategies” aimed at three fundamental artists in Argentine history, through an invitation to their imaginary territories .

In this course, Cippolini presents a new look at the Borgean work, with a new analysis of the undeniable influence that the painter Xul Solar and the writer Macedonio Fernández had on it, through classes filmed in high quality and with a duration of Between an hour and a half to four hours, approximately, Mageia courses are edited into short chapters to make the experience as agile and dynamic as possible.

What is writing poetry ?, is the proposal of Alejandro Crotto, while Cynthia Smart will be at the head of the baptized workshop “Approach to contemporary Argentine literature.” AND “Between music and words” It will be the course by Sergio Feferovich.

On “The office of narrating”, Liliana Heker, writer and teacher of writers, reveals the secrets of her craft. Using her own and others’ examples, the author of “The end of history” and “Cleavage zone” provides the necessary tools to turn ideas into stories or novels.

The filmmaker Mariano Llinás, director of “Balnerarios”, “Extraordinary stories” and “The flower” (the third longest non-experimental film in history), uses eight keywords (cinema, shot, script, filming, editing, actors, fantasy and reality) to propose a journey through the history of cinema, analyzing the challenges current facing.