The incredible experience of Elsa Pataky in a private tour in the Vatican

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a life as idyllic as that of Elsa Pataky. The actress not only enjoys a great personal moment, but also, on a professional level, has managed to coordinate the different work commitments on her agenda to gather a few days that, after her visit to our country on the occasion of the delivery of an award to his professional career at the International Fair of the Spanish Purebred Horse (SICAB), he is making the most of it.

The Spanish is making a spectacular trip through Europe surrounded by her loved ones, whose destinations she has been revealing through different images on her social networks. If a few weeks ago we could see her starring in some romantic snapshots with Chris Hemsworth in the city of Prague, now she has been delighted with the historical wonders of Rome, as well as an exclusive private visit to the Vatican to discover all the charms of this emblematic place.

Elsa Pataky poses on her social networks during her trip to Rome. (Instagram @elsapatakyconfidential)

“Thank you Vatican for an amazing experience, we really enjoyed our private tour with my dear Italian friend Gisella Marengo, “the actress writes along with a series of photographs that show some of the impressive works and settings that can be found in the enclave. Vatican City is home to works of art as iconic as the sculpture of ‘Laocoon and his sons’, Michelangelo’s mural ‘The Last Judgment’ or ‘The School of Athens’, by Rafael Sanzio.

Not surprisingly, in the hours prior to her tour of the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, Elsa Pataky traveled, with her children, around the famous amphitheater of Rome, considered one of the seven wonders of the world. Completely camouflaged with the environment, the actress and her companions dressed as gladiators and they learned everything they needed about these athletes, their role, as well as the historical context of that symbolic era.

Everything indicates that, on this occasion, Chris Hemsworth He has not accompanied his wife and children, as he has not appeared in any of the images published by the interpreter. Although it is true that, if he had been, the actor could have explained to his little ones everything he might know about the subject, as well as expand his training, since, in recent months, it has been rumored that it is him who replace Russell Crowe in ‘Gladiator’. Australian media pointed out then, that it would have been Elsa herself who would have proposed her to appear for the role.

Intentional or not, this trip, of course, is being the most fun for the Hemsworth-Pataky family, who, it seems, wanted to see the world very much, after being confined in Australia, where they reside, because of the coronavirus pandemic. There they have an impressive mansion near the sea where they spend as much time as they can together practicing some of their hobbies; Nevertheless, Spain always remains present in the heart of the actress.

Elsa Pataky has spoken on countless occasions about how much she likes the life she leads in the antipodes of our country. In fact, in an interview for ‘Chance’ he answered sharply to the question of whether he would come to stay in our country forever with his whole family. “No, my home is in australia, It is the kind of life I want and I would not like to live in the city again. “However, not long ago she could be seen with her husband visiting houses in a luxurious urbanization in Gipuzkoa.

The residents of the Urdanibia urbanization, located on the outskirts of the municipality of Irún, they had seen the couple visiting different chalets with the intention of making a new real estate investment in the area. What is still unknown is whether the purchase of this house is a way to invest or simply to acquire a perfect holiday residence, in which to stay every time they return to our country to spend a few days.