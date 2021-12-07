The important support that América Femenil had to eliminate Chivas

América Femenil gave this Monday night a coup of authority in the Liga MX Women by eliminating Guadalajara on his court within the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla for the title of the category within the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021. Although the series gave the rojiblancas as favorites for closing on their court, those from Coapa controlled them to advance thanks to a goalless draw that declared it 2-1 on aggregate.

The celebration was all joy for those led by Craig Harrington. The players shouted their triumph from the rooftops, kissed the shield of the shirt and applauded their fans who gathered at the Akron Stadium, a property where incidentally, they had the support of an important figure in the institution.

The owner of the club, Emilio Azcarraga Jean, was in one of the boxes of the Guadalajara property to closely follow the performance of the Eagles and witness how their players managed to take the National Classic at the end of 180 minutes of an exciting tie.

In the most recent hours, Sugar He has been talking about Club América both for having accompanied the women’s team and for his position with respect to the men’s team, the continuity of the coaching staff, directive and the impression he has from the exchange between Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna.

Regarding the blue cream, are already preparing to face Tigres in the Semifinal. Ida’s game will be played next Friday at the Aztec stadium, while the final meeting for the pass to the Final will take place the following Monday on the field of the University Stadium of Nuevo León.