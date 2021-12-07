the ideal sneakers for mothers and children

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture create the twinning sneakers for mothers and daughters. Discover the latest Reebok Club C Cardi in their new “Mommy & Me” capsule

There are epic moments of some performances that are impossible to forget, and one of them was during the performance of Cardi B on SNL. It has been 3 years since the singer, rapper and international star announced that she would be a mother to the sound of her song Be Careful and, since then, she has not stopped sharing fun and endearing moments with her beloved daughter Kulture. On the other hand, we also know that Cardi and the sports brand Reebok They already host a few collaborations together, but what we did not expect was that they would come together to create a capsule collection of footwear destined to the inseparable combo between mothers and daughters.

Well, as you read it, without ceasing to surprise us for a single moment, the new collaboration between Cardi B and her daughter x Reebok they bring us a new redesign of the silhouette Club C Cardi, making us go crazy with emotion with their models for adults, children and babies.

Dedicated to celebrating the artist’s unconditional love for her daughter Kulture, the capsule collection “Mommy & Me” brings us the latest release of this renowned silhouette, offering us two new color models Rose gold and Aqua dust that keep the sole raised and translucent of the original design. With this new palette of monochromatic colors, the sneakers of Cardi B and her daughter x Reebok come back totally renewed, falling in love with the most current colors and continuing with their characteristic comfort.

However, Cardi wanted to show us more about your experience as a new mother, so on the occasion of the launch of “Mommy & Me” he presents us with an iconic video where he compiles some of the funniest tips.

Helping her fans to face motherhood for the first time, the artist has compiled some of her maternal advice without any filter, speaking from how to entertain your children to the first advice she would give her daughter.

Designing sneakers at the height of all the mothers in the world, the new collaboration between Cardi B and her daughter x Reebok is now available on their website. If you want matching shoes with your daughters, “Mommy & Me” has the perfect silhouette for you. To see Cardi B’s first clothing collection with Reebok, click HERE.