The Halo Infinite installation disc also appears to be “incomplete”

We are all clear that one of the best sensations of buying physical versions is that your usual store calls you days before to deliver the game. There is nothing better than being able to feel that you are playing the game days before the rest, and in this case, we are talking about the King, we are talking about Halo Infinite.

The user of twitter Bassergius has suffered the consequences of this new DRM version that affects games in physical format. When he set out to install the game in his version, he was unable to play the campaign. It is something that could be expected since the game officially comes out on the 8th.

This is the tweet he launched where he even quotes Phil Spencer himself:

One of the great experiences with each new release, is to receive the call from the store to pick up your game. #HaloInfinite makes the same mistake as # ForzaHorizon5, it’s just an empty disk. What is the point of this format @ XboxP3? @Xbox you’re killing physical format pic.twitter.com/VFgYCCInlC – SeyiBass [+_ _••] (@Bassergius) December 5, 2021

Incomplete installation from offline mode of the console.

Since the physical version did not let him play the campaign, something understandable given that the game is activated on December 8, the user decided to disconnect his console from the network to see if he could do a complete installation. Unfortunately the story does not end there, even when offline it could not install more than 15 gigs.

Once you’ve seen this and installed those 15 GB, launch the game and suddenly … Incomplete Installation. As a payer of a game the logical thing is that the physical format has the complete game and not a piece, but this does not appear to be the case. It is not new, it has been happening with other titles such as Forza Horizon 5. The game still does not let you play the campaign, so we can deduce that the physical version of Halo Infinite looks like a simple launcher of the game.

It is completely understandable that the digital versions have an embargo and must be complied with, but it sounds little legitimate that a physical copy requires a network connection and that it does not even notify you on the cover of it. It seems that this will continue to be the usual trend for the physical versions and they do not help at all to their survival in the medium-long term.