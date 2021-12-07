The Game Awards 2021 will have 4 or 5 announcements at the ELDEN RING level at Summer Game Fest

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

There is no doubt that the trailer for ELDEN RING at the Summer Game Fest 2021 it was one of the high points of the event and of the entire summer in terms of gaming. This is why the hype will surely skyrocket when the whole world finds out that Geoff Keighley, producer and organizer of The Game Awards 2021, says he has 4 or 5 ads of the same level prepared for the awards ceremony.

In an interview with USA Today, Geoff Keighley spoke about ELDEN RING and the trailer he presented at Summer Game Fest 2021. The host and producer of both events assured that people wanted to see something about him at The Game Awards 2020, where he won the most anticipated game award. Unfortunately FromSoftware weren’t ready to show off their project.

“[Ese momento] he was preparing for 2 or 3 years. Every show has questions about it and even at The Game Awards last year people wanted to see something. It won the Most Awaited Game award, but they weren’t ready. There was a lot of pressure built up. And I think what people don’t realize is that sometimes developers aren’t ready to show the things they want. There will also be things this year, I’m sure, where we want to show things, but they’re just not ready, ”Keighley said.

Surprises are coming for The Game Awards 2021

Later, the producer raised the hype for The Game Awards 2021, ensuring that he will have revelations of the same level as that of ELDEN RING at Summer Game Fest 2021. This seems to indicate that we will have much anticipated game news and big surprises.

“I am very happy because the trailer was great. It was great stuff, a really anticipated game that really delivered. There were a lot of things that were good about him, he was excited to be able to bring this to people. This year? Oh my gosh, we probably have 4 or 5 things at that level. I can’t wait to show people this. Summer Game Fest was something new that I created. The fact that FromSoftware bet on me at Summer Game Fest when they could have done something more traditional at E3, that meant a lot to me. It was a huge honor working with the guys from From, so stay tuned, there could be more on the way, ”he said.

What do you think about this new? What are the news that you hope to see at The Game Awards 2021? Tell us in the comments.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place on the night of December 9, 2021. Follow this link to see all our coverage of the awards show that will also have a lot of news about the future of gaming.