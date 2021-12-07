The favorite down jacket of celebrities and fashion experts

The year 2021 began with a stylistic fact: the The North Fac Nuptse puffer jackete became the most popular garment, both in women’s and men’s fashion, the first time in history that this had happened in both categories. As indicated by the fashion search and purchase portal Lyst, the The North Face Down Searches They grew 150% every month since November 2020 and the demand for the most timeless model of the firm did it by 71%. For this reason, and with the return of colder temperatures, it is not surprising to find that the quilted down coats, precisely from this firm, return, again, reinforcing not only their position as an authentic trend, but also emphasizing their totally timeless character.

The truth is that the firm has been a benchmark for down jackets since the 90s. Since then, it has been common to find numerous celebrities show off your creations, from Jennifer Aniston, Hale Berry or Uma Thurman late 90s and early 2000s to Emily Ratajkowski or Bella Hadid Today.

In addition, taking into account that down jackets and padded coats have emerged as authentic trends in coats from firms such as Givenchy, Celine or ChanelIt is not surprising that fashion experts do not stop wearing the coats of the most well-known down brand right now.

How To Combine The Most Viral Down Jackets From The North Face Well According To Fashion Experts

Down jacket + shearling, the coat that triumphs this fall-winter

Of course, in addition to the more classic versions in black or solid colors, the firm has innovated. A clear example of this was the appetizing collection with Gucci that was launched last year or a version of a hybrid between a down jacket and a shearling coat that this year does not stop appearing in the street style.

