The drug that could help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease has been studied from different points of view and a drug has not yet been found that guarantees the reversal of this advanced state of dementia, harmful to the Health. However, a recently developed approach published in the scientific journal Nature Aging revealed that the drug sildenafil, marketed under the brand name Viagra, it could be indicated to treat this pathology.

Sildenafil was originally developed to benefit the Health and treating high blood pressure and angina pectoris, however it was found to be more effective in treating erectile dysfunction during various trials. Consequently, the drug was registered under the trade name of Viagra and began to be sold to induce erections in men. Closer to today, scholars from the Cleveland Clinic in the United States are suggesting another possibility: sildenafil could be indicated for the disease of Alzheimer’s.

The study, led by Dr. Feixiong Cheng, was conducted through an analysis of data with more than 7 million patients and determined that the Viagra can reduce up to 69% of the disease of the Alzheimer’s. Consequently, the pill could be recommended to prevent and treat this neurodegenerative disease. Although it is also necessary to clarify that according to the researchers themselves, the study should be deepened with more solid evidence.

The explanation of this analysis that will directly benefit the Health of the brain is explained simply. “We tested a novel endophenotype hypothesis: the dual targeting of the Tau and amyloid pathways, compared to traditional drug discovery targeting only the Tau or amyloid pathway. We have conducted an exhaustive search of some 1,600 FDA approved drugs and have found sildenafil to be the best candidate from our in silico network medicine approaches. So we have selected sildenafil for the validation of patient follow-up data and mechanistic observations “, the doctor told Infobae, referring to the benefit over the Alzheimer’s.

Photo: Unsplash

Consequently, the scholars found that Viagra increases the growth of brain cells and decreases the hyperphosphorylation of tau proteins, thus reducing the risks of contracting it. Alzheimer’s, benefiting the Health cerebral and guaranteeing a good performance in the organism. Although the advance is premature, Cheng advanced the next steps: “We are planning a Phase II study to verify the clinical benefit of sildenafil in the early phase of Alzheimer’s disease.”