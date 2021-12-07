The drug that could help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease has been studied from different points of view and a drug has not yet been found that guarantees the reversal of this advanced state of dementia, harmful to the Health. However, a recently developed approach published in the scientific journal Nature Aging revealed that the drug sildenafil, marketed under the brand name Viagra, it could be indicated to treat this pathology.

Sildenafil was originally developed to benefit the Health and treating high blood pressure and angina pectoris, however it was found to be more effective in treating erectile dysfunction during various trials. Consequently, the drug was registered under the trade name of Viagra and began to be sold to induce erections in men. Closer to today, scholars from the Cleveland Clinic in the United States are suggesting another possibility: sildenafil could be indicated for the disease of Alzheimer’s.

