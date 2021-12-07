The Cruz Azul players return and the preseason begins heading to Clausura 2022

The vacations for Cruz Azul players, since this Tuesday they will report in the La Noria facilities to put himself under the orders of the strategist Juan Reynoso and start with enough time, and officially, with the preseason heading to the Tournament Closing 2022.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

The cement set made known all the planning for the last weeks of the year, with the aim of reaching the best prepared for the next contest, which will start the January 7, 2022; the preseason will consist of two stages, the first with trainings at La Noria and the second from the beach, as well as a couple of friendly matches confirmed so far.

Preseason at La Noria

It will be from this Tuesday 7 and until next Monday, December 13 when Blue Cross carry out the preparation work under the orders of the helmsman Juan Reynoso, at the facilities of The Ferris Wheel, where single and double sessions will be held to put the players who return after a two week break.

Preseason on the beach

The next Tuesday, December 14, the cement complex will take a flight to the city of Cancun Quintana Roo, where he will be training throughout the week and until Saturday, December 18.

The last stop of the beach work will be at Merida, where will they travel Sunday, December 19 to face a day later, the 20th, the first friendly match, against Venados, from the Expansion League, at the Carlos Iturralde stadium; the days 21 and 22 of this month the last beach works will be carried out.

Return to Mexico City

So the day December 22th the sky square will take the plane back to the Mexico City, where a day later, the 23, and on the eve of the holidays, He will face his second preparation match against Pachuca.